Bipolar disorder, formerly known as manic depression, is a serious mental health disorder that causes extreme high moods (mania) and low moods (depression). There are multiple types of bipolar disorder — the DSM V lists five specific classifications. Each type differs with regard to factors like the severity of symptoms and how long symptoms usually last. Some people with bipolar disorder may have weeks-long mood cycles, while other people’s moods change more rapidly.

Symptoms of mania can include excessive energy levels, less need for sleep, racing thoughts, and delusions of grandeur or invincibility. During a manic episode, a person with bipolar disorder might speak faster, interrupt others, or make impulsive — even dangerous — decisions. They could go on spending sprees, engage in reckless sexual behavior, or make poor, expensive investments. In some cases, they may also have psychotic symptoms like delusions or hallucinations.

Symptoms of depression in bipolar disorder include feelings of sadness, hopelessness, or irritability for long periods of time. During depressive episodes, individuals with bipolar can lose interest in their day-to-day activities, feel lethargic, or have low-self-esteem. They might have difficulty sleeping and struggle with memory and concentration. They may also have hallucinations and, in severe cases, exhibit suicidal thoughts, ideation, or behaviors.

Living with bipolar disorder can be extremely challenging, especially without help. Manic episodes can result in legal trouble, major issues with finances and relationships, or even serious danger. Depressive episodes can lead to self-harm and even suicide. That’s why, if you think you might have the condition, it’s important to get assistance. If you suspect you might have bipolar disorder, here’s what to do.

1. Seek Professional Help

When you’re not functioning at your best, it can be extremely hard to ask for help. Some people struggle with the stigma of mental health issues and don’t want to be seen as having a problem. Others have trouble finding the time, energy, or emotional resources to research providers and schedule appointments. Still others might worry about the cost of treatment or the time commitment, or they don’t want friends or family members to find out.

Tough as it may be, if you’re experiencing any of the above symptoms or similar ones, you should seek treatment from a reputable provider. Find a licensed therapist, counselor, psychologist or psychiatrist to start working toward a diagnosis and treatment plan. For more serious or emergency depressive episodes, rehab for depression could be a good step. If you experience thoughts of self-harm or suicide, call 911 or your local suicide or crisis hotline.

2. Rule Out Other Conditions

Sometimes other mental health or medical conditions can mimic the symptoms of bipolar disorder. For instance, people with borderline personality disorder are often mistakenly diagnosed with bipolar. One major difference is that people with BPD have moods that change much more quickly, usually in response to some external stimulus. Individuals with BPD also tend to struggle more with relationships and fears of abandonment.

It’s possible to have multiple comorbid conditions that can make things even more confusing. Symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety disorders, and depression can all lead to a misdiagnosis of bipolar disorder. Substances like drugs and alcohol, including prescription medications, may likewise cause behavioral symptoms that mimic bipolar disorder. Make sure your diagnosing provider rules out other possibilities or diagnoses any comorbid conditions, and seek a second opinion if necessary.

3. Follow Through With Therapy and Medications

If you are diagnosed with bipolar disorder, it’s best to begin an approved treatment plan, usually including both therapy and medications. Various modalities of therapy, including cognitive behavioral therapy, family-focused therapy, and dialectical behavioral therapy, have all shown effectiveness in treating bipolar. Individual and group therapies are both potential options, with the latter potentially being more cost-effective.

Prescription treatments can include antidepressants to manage low moods, mood stabilizers to treat mania, and antipsychotics to treat hallucinations. Some patients may also benefit from other medications, like anti-anxiety drugs, to help with sleep. Antidepressants can trigger manic episodes, so they are usually prescribed together with a mood stabilizer. If you do take prescriptions, make sure you follow all directions closely.

4. Make Positive Lifestyle Changes

Any treatment plan for bipolar disorder will be more effective when used in conjunction with other positive lifestyle changes. If you smoke, take drugs, or drink alcohol, giving them up can often lessen the severity of your symptoms. Adopting a healthy, balanced diet and getting plenty of physical exercise can similarly improve your symptoms and overall well-being. Getting enough sleep and limiting caffeine can also lead to better quality of life for people with bipolar.

It’s also a good idea to do what you can to reduce stressors that could trigger symptoms. Depending on your situation, this could entail changing jobs and cutting off certain relationships. Keeping a mood journal can make it easier to identify specific triggers and stay aware of your symptoms. When you can’t avoid your triggers, you can use learned coping mechanisms to better handle them. Some individuals with bipolar disorder find techniques like yoga and meditation beneficial. Sticking to a regular, structured schedule or routine can also make a big difference for some people.

Developing a Safety Plan

Even on the best of treatment plans, bipolar disorder can still be a difficult, life-long struggle. For the best odds of success, you’ll require a strong safety plan and a trusted support network, including professionals and loved ones. Don’t be afraid to reach out if you need extra assistance if and when things get difficult. No stigma is worth any potential damage to your safety or well-being.