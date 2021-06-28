If you have already completed your studies in Australia and your visa is about to expire, do not hesitate to contact our migration agency Visado Migration Services, here you can find out how to apply for the 485 extension visa. Our offices are located in Colombia and Australia. Read on to find out what you can do after graduating from university.

What to do after college?

If you have just finished your university studies, we want to congratulate you for this achievement, however, you should know that you can’t wait too long and think about things because it can get a little complicated to get a job.

After you have obtained your bachelor’s or master’s degree, you are probably wondering: What do I do now? If you don’t have anything planned, you have to make decisions and start a new stage. For example, you can look for a job, continue studying, take a sabbatical year, among other things.

Some options to do after graduating from university

If you are having a hard time making some decisions and the pros and cons of some activities are fluttering in your head, we will help you a little with some options that you may not have planned:

Study English: if despite having completed your studies in Australia your English level is a little low, you can take a course aimed at your career, so you can reinforce the terms used in your area, remember that English is the native language of Australians, therefore, it will be very complicated to get a job according to your career that is not related to it.

Continue studying: you can plan and study a master’s degree, doctorate or why not? Another career that is related, be very careful and try to mesh what you studied and what you will study, this way it will make sense to enhance your knowledge.

Look for a job: many of the students in Australia must do internships in companies in order to obtain a degree, in this occasion, everything will depend on the type of career you have chosen, if it is one of the most or less demanded in the whole Australian territory.

Get comprehensive skills: Australian companies are more attracted to those students who have completed their careers and are able to innovate, so do not stagnate and learn to work in a team, improve your communication methods, gain more experience in order to move up in your job easily.

Work, study, travel or learn English: with the student visa you can do all these things, when you start your studies in Australia, you can visit the territory and enjoy its countries, take a VET course, study English or work in Australia.

To apply for one of these visas, you can contact our expert company in migration, Visado Migration Services, we will gladly help you to compile everything related to documents and solve all the doubts you may have, from visa management, school enrollment and everything related to a 485 extension visa.

Temporary Graduate Visa

The Temporary Graduate Visa or 485 extension visa is a temporary visa that allows foreign students to live, work and study in Australia after their university studies have been completed.

Can I apply for a 485 visa extension?

Yes, you only need to be under 50 years of age, have obtained a student visa, no more than 6 months; your qualification must be registered in CRICOS, and you must attach specific evidence at the time of application.

Visa for Temporal Postgraduation (subclase 485)

At the moment of applying for this visa, you can apply and renew it 3 times:

Graduate Work Stream: this is a living arrangement for international students who have recently graduated and have relevant skills and qualifications to fill a specific position. On a temporary basis you can live in Australia as long as you are qualified to occupy a job from the list of skilled occupations, and you can bring your family if you wish.

In the Aussie territory you can stay a maximum of 18 months, but Hong Kong passport holders can stay up to 5 years, you must remember that the investment is approximately 1.660$ AUD and the delivery of the visa can take between 8 or 9 months.

Post-study work flow: the 485 extension visa is a visa intended for international students who have a degree from an Australian institution, thanks to it you will be able to stay for a period of time in the territory and work, study and live.

Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, if you are a student, you will be able to apply and obtain your visa outside the country; you will also be able to apply if 12 months have passed since you applied for your student visa. With the Temporary Graduate Visa you will be able to work and bring your family with you, although you need a recent degree from a CRICOS-registered course.

You will be able to stay in the territory between 2 to 4 years, this will depend on your degree, however, Hong Kong passport holders have the opportunity to stay up to 5 years in the koala territory.

You need $1,650 AUD to process your visa, which takes between 8 to 9 months.

Second post-study work stream: only holders of a first Temporary Graduate Visa will be able to obtain an extension, and your degree must belong to an Australian institution in a regional area, so you will be able to work, live and study temporarily in this beautiful territory. If you wish, you may bring a family member with you.

addition, your stay in the country can be extended between one or two years, this will depend on the educational institution from which you have graduated and the regional area in which you live. An exception to the length of stay is for those who have a Hong Kong passport, only they can stay 5 years in Australia. In addition, the cost of this extension is 650$ AUD.

Visa Migration Services, will guide you through this arduous process, so that you have a comprehensive knowledge of the visa you should choose.