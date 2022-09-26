Over the past ten years, there has been a rise in gun violence in America. The rising number of shootings and fatalities is a real cause for concern, despite the fact that weapons are a part of US tradition and culture. 21 persons lost their lives when a student started shooting in an elementary school in May 2022. Gun safety and regulation have received a lot of attention since then. With the right equipment and 80 lower receivers, building a gun is simple. To create your next weapon, you can purchase lowers from 80% Arms and have a custom firearm in no time. 80 lowers are being considered for recognition as weapons even though they are not currently classed as firearms. What you need to know about the new ATF laws and how they affect the 80 lower industry is provided below.

What are Ghost Guns?

A Ghost Gun is any weapon constructed from an 80 lower receiver. They are known as such by the media and law enforcement organizations. This is because most states consider them to be non-firearms. Any 80 lowers by themselves are not a weapon, but when you add a trigger, firing pin, and barrel, it becomes one. Another consideration is serialization; since the trigger and firing pin are not attached, most states do not mandate 80 lowers to have a serial number. Because of this, they are challenging to find after a crime, thus the name “ghost gun.”

Existing Laws

There has been much discussion over the regulation of 80 lowers over the years, but nothing has changed. The component is not categorized as a firearm under existing law. In most states, anyone can own one without formal documentation. Once the part has been equipped with a firing pin and trigger, certain states will nevertheless require registration and licensing. In terms of gun restrictions, California is an exception, particularly with relation to 80 lower receivers. Before drilling holes for it, the part must be registered and serialized because the state considers it to be a weapon. The firearm will be taken away and hefty fines will be issued if the documentation is not completed. In summary, the restrictions currently in place regarding 80 lowers are fairly lenient; anyone can purchase the part and create a unique gun.

ATF Changes

The US gun rules are expected to alter significantly towards the end of 2022, which will have a big impact on the 80 lower business. As previously mentioned, the ATF does not currently consider the component to be a firearm, but moving forward, they will do so. Gun owners and dealers must therefore register the part and obtain special serial numbers. Additionally, gun kits will be serialized, making it challenging to own and use them without the appropriate documentation. Since 2021, there has been discussion about these new laws that were approved in April 2022. So moving forward, if you’re underage and want to purchase 80 lower pieces, it will almost be impossible.

To stop the rise in violent crime in the US, strict gun controls are required. The general public, gun owners, and enthusiasts will all be safeguarded by these new legislations.