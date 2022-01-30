Social media has become such an integral part of life that it is hard to think back about a time without it. It has grown into an essential phenomenon not only as a fulfiller of everyday communication needs of individuals but also businesses. Furthermore, social media platforms have become a reliable channel for customer support as well. For example, the Xfinity users of course have the Xfinity customer service phone number to contact representatives on, but they can also reach the service provider on several social media network apps. It has increased the convenience for the customers.

As the number of social media platforms continues to increase, you might be wondering which social network apps are popular in the United States. The following social networking platforms are not only useful for socializing, but also for marketing as well.

10. Tumblr

When the worlds of social networking and blogging combine, Tumblr is the result. You can create a blog page with text, photos, videos, and other media that other people can follow. The network also offers HTML editing, allowing you to completely customize the look and layout of your page if you’re experienced enough. A custom domain name is also an option.

9. Pinterest

Pinterest is another excellent social media application. It’s best defined as a social bookmarking service for images though it also supports GIFs and videos. You can pin photographs to public or private boards, follow other users and boards, and leave comments on other people’s pins.

If you’re seeking DIY project ideas or something to get your creative juices flowing, this site is a great place to start, or at least it is for the more than 440 million active users.

8. Reddit

Reddit dubbed the “first page of the internet,” is a combination of a discussion forum and a content submission platform. Up-votes and down-votes allow users to influence what is popular at any particular time. Sub-reddits are sections of the site. Almost any topic you can think of is covered by them.

For the niche-obsessed, Reddit is a haven. Whatever your interests and passions are, you’re almost certain to discover a community of like-minded people who will love, teach, and mock you, and considering it was founded back in 2005, even by today it has more than 400 million active users on the platform.

7. Snapchat

Snapchat is almost exclusively a young person’s hangout; your grandmother is unlikely to have one. The site focuses on sharing self-destructing photographs and videos, but it also has a message system and a variety of gamification aspects. More than 490 million active users are making full use of the filters and the instant easy snaps.

6. LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a professional social networking site. As the site has grown in popularity, it has become one of the finest places to improve your resume, find a new job, and network with others in your industry.

5. Instagram

The Instagram app may be the greatest social network for you if you prefer to look at photographs and short video snippets; 37 percent of American adults have an account. The network has a reputation for being shallow and lots of selfies, which is somewhat unjust. You can uncover great photography, incredible artwork, and much more if you look past the things you do not like. It currently has more than 1.221 billion active users.

4. TikTok

TikTok is still a relatively new social networking platform. It was developed to fill the need left by Vine’s demise, but it has long surpassed it. The short-form video platform has a large following; TikTok was the most downloaded app in the first half of 2018 and has been steadily growing since then. The pandemic in 2020 has increased TikTok’s standing and it has entered 2022 quite strong with more than 680 million users.

3. Twitter

Twitter is another social media platform that has gotten a lot of bad press. The 280-character limit, which was 140 characters formerly, doesn’t exactly encourage rational argumentation, and the presence of millions of bogus bots only adds to the deterioration of the experience. Despite its drawbacks, it remains an unequaled resource for breaking news, fast replies, and information about your favorite athletes, celebrities, and journalists.

2. Whatsapp Messenger

Founded just recently in 2009, it is impossible to imagine a life without Whatsapp’s instant messaging now. It is ironic how initially it was not at all intended to be an instant messaging app, but look at how that turned out. By 2020, Whatsapp had more than 2 billion users. It has very easily replaced simple text messaging and has revolutionized everything with its audio and video calling feature.

1. Facebook

The uncontested heavyweight champion of social media networks is Facebook. Despite its numerous flaws, Facebook remains the most popular social network on the planet. It’s the place to go if you want to quickly connect with most of the people from your present or past, with over 2.7 billion users.

Conclusion

The aforementioned are the most popular social media applications in the United States and also around the globe they are no small matter. Nonetheless, we are curious to see how new apps unfold and how they will have an impact on the social networking world.