You might not realise just how many variants there are when it comes to Bingo. This classic game has a relatively simple formula, but that doesn’t mean that people haven’t come up with ways to vary it up. After all, it’s been around in one form or another for centuries

In fact, if you look at Bingo rooms in the UK and US, you might notice that the games being played look quite different. The same core gameplay is still there, but some other elements vary significantly depending on which side of the Atlantic you’re playing on.

So, if you’re curious, let’s take a look at just what the main differences between US and UK Bingo actually are.

Ball count

The simplest difference between the two is in the number of balls that are in play. Where the UK Bingo game features 90 numbered balls, in the US players only have to worry about 75 instead.

It might seem like a mostly cosmetic change, but varying the ball count actually results in a rather different gameplay experience.

Players generally agree that 75-ball Bingo has a faster pace than its continental rival. With fewer numbers in play, the chances are that someone will be able to claim Bingo after a smaller number of calls.

90-ball Bingo tends to take a little longer to get through, with so many possible number combinations in play.

But, if players are looking for an even faster pace than the US standard, online variants such as the 30-ball ‘speed’ Bingo blaze through a game in even less time.

Card format

What do you picture when you think of a Bingo card? Is it a 5×5 grid, or is it a longer card with three rows and nine columns?

Well, that answer will probably be based on whether you’re American or British. The shape and layout of the Bingo card is the other major difference between the two game varieties.

The more complicated of these card formats is a feature of the 90-ball Bingo game, with players aiming to match numbers to complete a horizontal line. Only the longer horizontal lines count towards a full house, and the game carries on until someone has all three lines completed.

The square 5×5 grid matches the smaller ball count of the US style of Bingo. Not only are there fewer numbers needed to complete a line, but players are also able to play with horizontal, vertical and diagonal lines.

This gives 75-ball Bingo a much more dynamic style, with each given game featuring its own set of potential winning patterns that players need to match.

—

Bingo is still simple to grasp at its core, but changing up key elements can create vastly different experiences for players. The US and UK varieties are only the start when it comes to choosing a Bingo game.

It doesn’t matter whether you prefer the faster-paced and dynamic 75-ball Bingo or the more methodical style of 90-ball, thanks to online Bingo rooms you can find a game of either – no matter where you are.