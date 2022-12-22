Our approach to training and upskilling changed over the last 30 years. Today, SMBs use different training methods in comparison to the past. Even the most stubborn businesses adopt new learning strategies and approaches.

Modern means of training and learning aren’t fully adopted by SMBs and larger companies, meaning there is a tremendous demand for ways to learn and develop metrics. Modern e-learning software offers a wide range of various features and ways to boost learning and control productivity. Yet, understanding all the training effectiveness metrics is taken for granted. Today’s article answers how to measure training effectiveness metrics by offering in-depth explanations.

What Are KPIs For Learning And Development?

KPI stands for Key Performance Indicator, which shows a quantitative performance measure. For example, the number of interviews specialists conducted, clients attracted, etc. Companies use the same principle to measure learning success. They serve to determine whether a training program is effective and meaningful.

In comparison to goals, learning and development metrics show the final effect of the training. For example, your goal is to shorten the time needed for onboarding by implementing a new training course. In this case, your KPI can be the percentage of your team members who entered it and completed it while meeting deadlines.

How Do You Track Learning KPIs?

After establishing metrics for training effectiveness and implementing them in the actual working process, the time has come to touch on ways of tracking KPIs. The Digital era dictates certain conditions, and shuffling in the dark is no longer an option. Forget about old documents, observations, and other methods that are inefficient and consume time. Let’s discuss modern and efficient means of measuring training effectiveness metrics.

Dedicated KPI Tracking Software

Consider using modern pieces of software specially designed to track KPI in learning. This software comes in a wide array of different forms, matching needs. The most crucial aspect here is to choose one that will suit your learning needs and strategy. It can be tricky, but possible.

LMS Solutions

You can skip this hardcore process of searching for the KPI tracking software that suits your needs. In turn, switch to a learning management system. That may sound too harsh, but this option has apparent benefits. Extended Enterprise LMS are all-in-one solutions, being comprehensive learning platforms allowing the creation of training lessons. It takes learning and KPI control in an SMB or a large organization to a new level.

Talking about how to measure learning outcomes, better rely on already-made systems allowing to conduct daily, weekly and monthly activities and track learning KPIs, which helps change your company’s strategies and approaches, leading it to success. Consider the 3 significant business development KPIs.

New Skills And Knowledge

Controlling whether your employees absorb knowledge is crucial. AcademyOcean recommends running reports skills and knowledge absorption reports regularly. Such reports can be created based on the test results. The best option is to run them every month. You will see how efficiently employees absorb new skills and knowledge. More frequent reports won’t help you to identify any aberration but will overflow you with information.

Rating NPS

Net Promoter Score measures your employee’s readiness to recommend a training program or course. Like in the product KPI, NPS can measure learning efficiency.

It is indicated on a scale from -100 up to 100. -100 means that employees would never recommend it, while 100 shows happiness in sharing the course, as it was convenient, easy to understand, and comprehensive. The higher the score, the more exciting and beneficial the learning course was.

The Application Of Knowledge

You don’t run the training for the new skills and knowledge to be lost in time. Applying knowledge in practice is an essential measurement of training success. If a worker cannot use new knowledge and practical skills, it indicates adjusting the learning course to the current business needs.