As of 2023, there are around 6 million ex-pats living in Spain. The warm weather, delicious cuisine, and vibrant culture make moving to Spain an easy choice for many.

If you’re considering making the move, it’s important to know what the things like housing, jobs, and healthcare look like in the country. The following guide will explain what it’s like to live in Spain.

Read on to learn the basics and decide if moving to Spain is the right choice for you and your lifestyle.

Best Neighborhoods in Spain

If you want to live amongst other international residents, it’s hard to beat Barcelona. If you’re looking for nightlife, the El Raval neighborhood is the spot to be. Barceloneta boasts the best beaches and the Barri Gòtic neighborhood has the best history.

Marbella is an excellent city to live in for families or if you’re looking for breathtaking beaches on the southern coast. There’s bustling nightlife, interesting boutiques, and plenty of stunning golf courses if you choose Marbella apartments in Spain.

If you want to live in the south but you’re on a tight budget, consider Almeria, Malaga, or Granada. They’re still some of the best places to live in Spain and experience the culture, but much cheaper than other well-known areas.

Healthcare

Sistema Nacional de Salud, or SNS, is the public healthcare system in Spain. It’s currently one of the top healthcare systems in all of Europe.

If you move to Spain, you can qualify for public insurance during your time there as long as you meet a few requirements. First, you must become a legal resident, live in Spain, and receive state benefits.

Next, you must find employment in Spain, and that can include freelance jobs and self-employment. Keep in mind that while Spain’s public health care is free and excellent, you’ll probably experience long waiting times for non-emergencies.

Employment

Right now, Spain has quite a lot of unemployment and not a lot of jobs to go around. However, native English speakers often find several unique work opportunities across the country.

Your best bet is to look for openings in industries like healthcare, automotive, tourism, and IT. Remember that you’ll find fewer opportunities and large companies in rural areas of Spain, so consider that when choosing your home.

There are several websites that list job openings in Spain and also staffing agencies in the country to help you find work. You might also check with ex-pat groups in the country to find different opportunities not listed anywhere else.

If you do end up in a rural area of Spain and you speak English, you might find opportunities to teach. Research different courses such as TEFL certification to improve your chances of landing a teaching job.

What It’s Like to Live in Spain

If you choose to live in Spain, expect beautiful sights and rich culture no matter which neighborhood you select. Finding a job might take a little time, but there are plenty of options and all of them help you qualify for healthcare.

