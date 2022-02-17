The idea of fully remodeling a kitchen can be daunting, and the costs are quite high. When we’re talking about a full remodel, we’re discussing, usually, adding space, changing all the cabinets and countertops, and often adding other elements like flooring, lighting, backsplashes, and appliances. It’s no wonder that Remodeling Magazine in 2020 estimated that a midrange Kitchen Remodel would cost $68,490 on average, and an upscale one would average about $135,547.

So if you want to get the midrange or upscale kitchen of your dreams but you want to keep your numbers on the lower side of average, what can you do? Here are four ways to economize while also getting your dream kitchen, informed by the insights of wise real estate agents.

Creatively Work With the Space As-Is

While most of us would benefit from a physically larger kitchen, a way to keep costs down is to redo the kitchen with the same floorplan as it has now, or only small modifications. Adding a lot of new storage to a room will cost less than, for instance, removing a wall and making the kitchen physically bigger. If there are areas of the home near the kitchen that can be repurposed to serve the kitchen, this could result in a lower price tag than a full renovation, which a great real estate agent will tell you can help your ROI.

Invest in Paint and Hardware Over New Cabinets

If your cabinets have wear left in them due to sturdy construction but are simply dated in their look, you’d be amazed what an excellent paint job and on-trend hardware can do for them. This allows you to invest more work and update cash into things like flooring, appliances, and nice countertops. The cabinets still get a great facelift, but you don’t have to buy wood and the labor to remove and re-install cabinets.

Consider Hutches and Islands Rather Than Major Renovation Work

If your current space simply cannot get the storage space or counter space it needs in its current state, consider one other savings option before you commit to renovation. Some kitchens have minimal space but could have an island or semi-permanent bar cart to add some additional counter and storage options. Hutches, with drawers and open shelving, can also be a way to store some items in a beautiful way but just outside the kitchen, for instance in an open-floor-plan dining room adjacent to the kitchen.

Focus the Money Into What Matters For You

If you have the budget for the full renovation, absolutely create the kitchen that will sweep you off your feet every time you look at it. However, if you know that you’re going to be making some trade-offs, pick a few items that bring a ton of joy and economize on the rest. Been admiring a particular quartz countertop for ages? Focus on that! Really want a set of new, high-quality appliances? Pour the money there. Make sure that this kitchen is, first and foremost, a beautiful space and functional for you, rather than needing to spend money evenly around the project. Then, enjoy the space you’ve poured such loving thoughts into!