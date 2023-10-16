The demand for ‘Made in India’ products is growing not only in India but also abroad. With the steady rise in online connectivity among countries there is more and more awareness about the variety of authentic products India has to offer. The opportunities for Indian MSMEs are on the rise as a result. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations was established to support Indian exporters with the required resources and assistance for their survival and growth in the international markets.

What is FIEO?

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) is a trade promotion organization in India. It is mainly the responsible authority for the promotion of Indian exporters and offering them support for a smooth export experience. Established in 1965, FIEO is recognized by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India as a non-profit organization. This organization supports over 100,000 exporters and assists them in all possible ways to ensure their growth and sustenance. The key objective of this organization is to support the Indian exporters to supply their goods in the global markets effectively.

International trade is highly lucrative but at the same time, it is also very complex and risky in its own way. FIEO supports Indian exporters in many ways and helps them navigate the complexities in the international markets in the easiest possible ways. Support is offered to the Indian exporters by FIEO through export promotion, market research, trade facilitation, and policy advocacy. Apart from this, workshops, seminars & trade fairs are also organized by this organization to help connect the exporters with more and more foreign buyers. To sum it up, FIEO plays a very important role when it comes to boosting the exports of India and supporting the Indian economy largely when it comes to international trade.

What does FIEO do for the Indian exporters?

When it comes to the smooth running of Indian export activities this organization plays a very important role. FIEO acts as a bridge between export organizations and exporters of India and supervises all the major export activities. This allows the exporters to have a growth-oriented environment. Some of the key functions of this organization are:

Offering Information & Research Insights:

This organization conducts timely research on topics such as market trends, potential markets, demand & supply trends, new export opportunities, and the respective conditions of different economies. With this information, the exporters are well-equipped to make decisions as per their product and target markets.

Promotion & Networking events:

There are many events such as trade fairs, exhibitions & trade missions that facilitate the networking of importers & exporters around the globe. FIEO makes it a point to actively promote ‘Made in India’ products in these events to offer as much exposure as possible to exporters from India. Along with participating in events FIEO also organizes buyer-seller meets and business delegations to ensure increased opportunities for networking as well as business.

Offering support for trade regulations:

There are many rules, regulations, and compliances that exporters have to keep in mind to survive in the international market. FIEO helps exporters understand and comply with these regulations to avoid any issues that arise due to non-compliance with these regulations. The guidance required by exporters related to documentation, laws, and changes in laws, is offered on a timely basis by this organization.

Skill Development:

There are many training sessions and workshops hosted by FIEO for the enhancement of knowledge and skills for exporters. These workshops cover a wide variety of topics like, export documentation, quality standards, international finance, and export marketing.

Advocacy on behalf of Indian exporters:

This organization keeps the best interest of the exporters in front of government authorities every now and then. It helps bridge the gap between MSMEs and the government by advocating for benefits like export incentives, tariff reductions, and measures for trade facilitation.

Services related to export documentation:

If any exporter needs help regarding the preparation or processing of export-related documents they can approach FIEO for assistance. This can be regarding export licenses, certificates of origin, export licenses, or any other necessary documents.

Quality Certification:

The understanding of international quality standards and their respective certifications is yet another thing this organization helps exporters with on a large scale.

Resolving disputes:

In the case of any dispute between international buyers and Indian exporters, FIEO steps in the middle to resolve the issue. The organization tries every possible effort to resolve these issues amicably.

To sum it up, FIEO is a bridge between the global market and the Indian exporters by offering support and opportunities. All of their support initiatives are directed towards providing more and more opportunities to exporters and helping them flourish in the global market.

Why should you choose Amazon Global Selling program for e-commerce export?

When it comes to setting up an export business, one has to be very careful about the smallest of things. There are big risks involved, and even small mistakes can cost someone dearly. There is extensive research involved for logistics, export laws, packaging tariffs, and whatnot. Organizations like FIEO and Amazon make sure that the exporters get the right amount of exposure at a minimum amount of risk.

There are so many reasons for you choosing Amazon Global Selling as your export partner, some of them are:

Easy access to Amazon’s customer base: Amazon has a huge customer base all over the world and by registering under this program you get easy access to all these customers.

Amazon has a huge customer base all over the world and by registering under this program you get easy access to all these customers. Brand Credibility: Amazon is a trusted brand and by associating with it you can leverage its credibility and benefit from it.

Amazon is a trusted brand and by associating with it you can leverage its credibility and benefit from it. Perks & Benefits: This program has many perks like assistance in shipping, storage, and packaging which helps you reduce the complexities of exporting your products.

This program has many perks like assistance in shipping, storage, and packaging which helps you reduce the complexities of exporting your products. Currency conversion & payment processing: Amazon handles all your currency conversion & payment process issues and ensures smooth transactions without any hassle.

An export program like Amazon Global Selling can help MSMEs of India reach international markets without having to set up infrastructure overseas. This is possible by setting up their e-commerce export business under this program. Get started today!