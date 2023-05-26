Many love getting facials because they offer relaxation and improve skin health and appearance. There are two main types of facials, including medical and spa. Learning about the differences will help people determine which to pursue.

What Are the Differences?

The main distinction between medical facials and spa facials is personalization. Spa facials are usually the same for everyone. These facials may address various skin conditions, such as acne or enlarged pores, but do not offer personalized results. Medical facials do more than soothe the skin. These facials are personalized based on the findings from the client’s skin examination. These facials treat the skin far beyond the surface area. Before seeking a facial, ensure the provider is a member of AANP.

What Are the Advantages of Medical Facials?

Medical facials address the unique needs of clients. Before seeking these facials, individuals must go through an examination. The following are some top advantages of having medical facials.

Customization

Many people prefer medical facials because they are customizable. Spa facials are not customizable, and aestheticians use them on all clients. Medical facials always begin with an advanced skin analysis. The aesthetician will draw up a plan of care to address the client’s skin issues. It is essential to remember that no two people have the same skin issues. Customization ensures the medical facials are effective and will target the client’s needs.

Deeper Treatment

Another advantage of medical facials is that they go deeper into the skin. Instead of only treating the outermost layer, these treatments sink deep into the epidermis, affecting the dermis below. Medical facials can stimulate collagen production, correct skin imperfections, and improve circulation. These facials also deeply exfoliate the skin, revealing new and healthy tissues. Most people who seek these treatments see positive results right away.

Medical Grade

Medical facials are more advanced and effective because they use medical-grade products. It is challenging to decipher the effectiveness of over-the-counter beauty treatments because they are often filled with oils, perfumes, and other irritants. When seeking medical-grade facials, clients can rest assured their treatments are backed by a dermatologist. These treatments are non-invasive and low-risk, making them perfect for just about any skin type.

Types of Medical Facials

After understanding the differences and advantages of medical facials, individuals must consider the types. There are several popular medical facials available at med spas. Aestheticians will recommend these services based on the client’s skin evaluation.

Chemical Peels

Chemical peels exfoliate and stimulate collagen production. These treatments help a variety of skin conditions, including acne scarring, hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, and irregular texture. Chemical peels give clients a glowing complexion because they remove the uppermost damaged layers of skin and expose the newly formed skin below. People look younger and more vibrant after chemical peels.

Microneedling

Microneedling is another medical facial option. Microneedling uses fine needles to poke the skin and create micro-injuries. Micro-injuries stimulate collagen production during the healing process and open the skin to make certain treatments, such as serums, more effective. Microneedling improves the appearance of scars and skin texture.

Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion uses a diamond-tipped wand to polish the skin and remove the dead cells. These treatments soften the skin and make fine lines and other imperfections less noticeable. Microdermabrasion also opens the skin, making it more receptive to serums and other skin treatments.

Medical Facial Customizations

In addition to seeking medical facials for medical-grade ingredients, people also seek them because of the customization options. Many clients receive blended services according to their unique skin needs. Some clients may receive a combination of the treatment above, along with platelet-rich plasma, dermal fillers, and neuromodulators. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to improving the skin with medical facials.

Discover the Options Today

Before pursuing medical facials, individuals must research their options for med spas. Not all med spas offer the same treatment approach. Individuals should read client reviews to determine the level of service offered.

As medical facial treatments advance, they are becoming increasingly popular among men and women of all ages. These facials help rejuvenate the skin and remove minor imperfections that make people feel less confident. Those interested in these treatments should schedule a skin evaluation to learn about the amazing possibilities.