Why do we get sick? This is a common question. What can we do to live longer without getting sick, enjoying life with our loved ones, and doing what we love? Why in the most important moments of our existence do the defence mechanisms suddenly begin to deteriorate? Can anything be done to prevent this process? In this article we will try to answer some of these questions, starting from the premise of self-regulation of one’s health through the purification system.

The most common causes of illness

An old Chinese proverb says, “Look for your disease on your plate.” This saying among the people has been for thousands of years the main direction for the healing of the human body in the countries of the East. The Arab philosopher and physician Avicenna said: “If a person has become ill, the first thing he has to do is give up food, that is, fast. Second: perform blood and bowel cleansing procedures. Third: change your diet and wash your body’s ‘drainage system’ (lymphatic, renal and gastrointestinal tract). And if all these actions did not help him, he can go to the doctor. “

The occurrence of a disease is caused by at least four main groups of causes, which we will describe below. We will then try to realize that there is a favourable solution to health in any situation.

“With the exception of diseases caused by accidents, poisoning (lead, arsenic, etc.), extremely virulent microorganisms, congenital malformations, most known diseases have their origin, directly or indirectly, in an unbalanced diet,” says Dr W. Kollath.

Live food versus dead food

The proverbs “Man digs his own pit with a spoon and fork” and “Look for your disease on a plate” have a deep meaning. We have practically given up using live products, necessary for our body, in our diet. These are vegetables, fruits, greens, berries, fresh milk, cottage cheese, fresh meat, fish, natural juices, nuts, and cereals. Of course, we use some of the above, because through modern technological processes, we first “kill” the product, and then try to assimilate it. “Killing the product” is not synonymous with dying and throwing it away. It’s the other way around: this transformation makes the food taste better, which we prefer. The weapons with which we attack live products are mainly salt, sugar, vinegar, but especially food additives. The mode of murder is very original – the addition of these components to prepared foods results in total or partial inhibition of the functioning of enzymes. Enzymes are proteins that break down food into molecules that are absorbed into the digestive tract. They reach the general circulation and are used as such in metabolic processes. Enzymes are also used in reactions that generate the energy needed for all biochemical reactions in the body.

According to international organizations, the consumption of foods enriched with artificial substances is the third leading cause of death in the world, after the use of drugs, medicines and traffic accidents.

One mistake we all make is the use of “dead, deformed products with longer shelf life” in food additives. After consuming these products, the body is forced to produce enzymes alone to assimilate food, using a much larger amount of energy.

What impact do food additives have on the human body?

The added additives, antibiotics and hormones with which the animals were treated before slaughter and which reach the food intended for the final consumer destroy the immunity and disrupt the functioning of the excretory systems: lymphatic, renal, digestive, etc. If foods with additives predominate in the diet, health problems can be very serious, and this can happen to anyone. Every food in the daily meal can contain E’s. In some pasta, for example, the egg is replaced with the yellow dye tartrazine – E 102, and all meat preparations contain preservatives such as nitrates and nitrates of sodium and potassium, and as a flavour enhancer is used – sodium glutamate – E 621. Prolonged consumption of such products is often the main cause of chronic diseases, which cannot be treated without trying to reduce the daily ratio of food additives.

The first warning signs from the body

If you have a headache, increased fatigue, high heart rate, premature ageing, constipation, gastrointestinal problems, or increased body weight, then your body is operating as an overloaded engine and needs help. The first thing we should do to maintain our health is to restore the harmony of the functioning of the digestive organs. To achieve this goal we can use a complex cleansing system, which takes into account all aspects of the functioning of the organs of the gastrointestinal tract. As a result of using this system, we can help the body to reach a natural level of self-regulation.

When we talk about how a mechanism works, it seems that everything is very clear. Take, for example, the most widespread mechanical system: the automobile. Every motorist understands that any car has technical operating conditions that must not be violated. For example, petrol must be compatible with the type of engine, oil cleaning filters must be changed or washed after a number of kilometres travelled, air filters must be changed or cleaned regularly, and so on. Only in these conditions can the car function safely and well.

How we can improve our health

When one thinks of one’s own body, one thinks that one can eat all one’s life what one wants, that one can never perform cleansing procedures, thus using one’s body and weakening it in a heavily polluted environment.

