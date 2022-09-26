If you’ve been watching the news lately, you might have seen new information on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022. But, what exactly is this new act? Does it have anything to do with the PACT act? Both acts were passed with a resounding bi-partisan vote, and were signed into effect on August 8, 2022, by President Joe Biden.

The acts were signed into effect to help victims of the Camp Lejeune contaminated water incident. If you want to learn more about the symptoms caused by Camp Lejeune water exposure, check out this link here. https://www.dolmanlaw.com/camp-lejeune-water-contamination-lawsuit/symptoms/

What is the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022?

The Camp Lejeune Just Act was actually introduced into the House of Representatives in March of 2021. The Act called for help allowing citizens to sue the federal government and recover damages due to toxic water exposure.

Sovereign immunity once made it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to sue the federal government for damages. Unfortunately, this meant that many people that were victims of Camp Lejeune water exposure had nowhere to turn to for help.

Between 1953 and 1987, these victims were exposed to toxic water in Camp Lejeune. Toxic water had high levels of volatile compounds like Benzene and other organic compounds. These compounds were used for dry cleaning at ABC dry cleaners. Sadly, these toxins seeped into the groundwater at Camp Lejeune and were also found in two water treatment plants nearby.

As a result, millions of people were exposed to toxic water leading to devastating illnesses. Some diseases caused by the toxic water include breast cancer, Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and infertility among others.

What is the PACT Act?

The PACT act was passed in an effort to help veterans that suffered from toxic exposure to certain gases and other chemicals during the war. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act was rolled into the PACT act, allowing both of them to be signed into effect on August 8, 2022.

The PACT act opened up doors for many veterans to apply for VA disability benefits. It also allowed family members, civilian contractors, and children that were exposed to the water at Camp Lejeune to file for disability benefits. VA disability is usually only available to people in active-duty military status. However, reservists, national guardsmen, and those affected by the contaminated water can also apply for benefits. They may also file lawsuits due to changes made by the PACT act.

How Can I File A Lawsuit?

Before filing a lawsuit, it’s best to file for VA disability first. If your claim is denied or your percentage rate is too low, you can file for an appeal. If you are still not satisfied with the compensation rate, you can then file a lawsuit for compensation. Keep in mind that any damages awarded from your lawsuit will be offset by your VA disability benefits.

It’s a good idea to get the advice of a lawyer beforehand. A lawyer can help you file the appropriate paperwork so you can have a better outcome for your VA disability. A lawyer can also get you started on the right track toward filing a lawsuit.