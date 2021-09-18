The main purpose of ovulation induction is to increase the amount of hormones that stimulate the growth and maturation of eggs. There are hormones naturally produced by the body, specifically in the pituitary. The brain region produces 3 types of hormones related to the activities of the gonads and sex organs, which are FSH (follicle stimulating hormone), LH (luteinizing hormone) and LTH (prolactin hormone).

The follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) is produced in the pituitary gland and has direct action in the ovary, it is responsible for growth and maturation of ovarian follicles and hence the eggs. When the egg is in the final stage of maturation, the luteinizing hormone (LH) enters the scene, which provides the climax of maturation with completion of cell division of the egg.

Gonadotropin Treatments

As an injection, gonadotropins contain FSH alone or in combination with luteinizing hormone (LH). Gonadotropin injections are given during infertility treatments such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) or in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Ovulation induction consists of administering injections of FSH and LH hormones, which stimulate the ovaries to develop and mature several follicles. When the eggs are in the final stage, an ovulation induction injection with Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) stimulates the ovaries to complete maturation and induce egg release.

The injections can be given by the patient herself in the fattest region of the belly or thigh. During drug treatment, follicular growth is monitored by means of several ultrasounds. As they are highly complex drugs, which require a different type of storage, gonadotropins are not easily found in common pharmacies. There are many medicines with high success rate in ovulation in women body. Manopur and Gonal F the most well known names for increasing FSH and LH in human body (women). But the price difference is quite large. The Menopur cost can be upto $349 while Gonal F is possible to come under $469.

Gonal F

Gonal F can be indicated for stimulation of follicular development when the woman has no ovulation due to the low rate of follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH) by the pituitary gland.

In these cases, Gonal F is used in combination with another hormonal drug called alfalutropin.

Gonal F is one of the drugs based on the active substance alfafollitropin. The solution is injectable, being available in pre-filled pens, which after medical advice can be administered by self-application, or in vials with lyophilized powder. Both can be applied subcutaneously.

How to apply Gonal with a pen?

Patients undergoing treatment with Gonal F can receive guidance and medical training to use the medication at home, as, in general, daily applications are required. The pen is designed to make the process of administering the subcutaneous solution more comfortable and safe. However, only after receiving guidance from health professionals is it possible to perform applications at home.The package insert advises that the dosage is always checked on the marker, certifying that the quantity of units is in accordance with the medical prescription. Gonal F cost totally reasonable and this medicine is also one of the safest medicines to increase gonal-stimulating hormones. Dosage, duration, and frequency of application can only be determined by a specialist. It’s also crucial to follow the instructions for cleaning the application locations with alcohol before the procedure.