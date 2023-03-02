According to Fortune Business Insights, the mobile advertising market in 2022 was estimated at $144 billion. This figure indicates that smartphones are considered one of the key platforms for promoting products and services.

Appodeal’s research report states that in approximately 100,000 mobile apps, banner ads and videos were shown more than 250 billion times in 2022. If you use free digital products with a popular monetization model, you’ve seen some of them.

Marketing creatives more often irritate users than stimulate them to buy. This is also why the anti-advertising movement is developing online, and new Android apps to block ads appear. In this article, we will consider all the methods to fight annoying banners, pop-up notifications, and other digital trash.

How advertising works on mobile devices: 5 types of marketing spam and methods to fight them

All types of software are developed with special “containers” in which marketing links are placed that automatically pull up content. So don’t be surprised if your new phone starts spamming ads even in the operating system interface, not to mention third-party programs.

Oddly enough, but even without using a third-party app to block ads on Android, you can get rid of it, though only in some cases.

Ads in the OS interface

Xiaomi is a vivid example of the aggressive use of marketing resources in the OS. The MIUI system is directly stuffed with advertising links, video content, and banners in the interface elements and firmware.

How do I disable it? Check all menus without exception in the app’s “Security” settings and deactivate “Recommendations.” In addition, you can use one of the block app ads on Android, which will consolidate the result of cleaning your smartphone from ads.

Advertising in apps

Usually, all free programs greet Splash Screen users with ads. This is annoying and nullifies the desire to continue using the app, especially since the owners often demand money to disable marketing content. In this case, the company’s policy may imply a subscription model (pay every 30 days) and a one-time purchase (the cost sometimes reaches $100). Unpleasant nuances, aren’t they?

In this case, the user faces a difficult choice:

buy the app;

refuse to work with the software;

download a hacked version (fraught with security problems);

install ad blocking app for Android.

The latter option makes the most sense because even with the purchase of such software, the consumer disables advertising in the entire system and third-party apps.

Browser ads

Similar to apps, site owners dream of effectively monetizing their resources. Often this turns into outright spamming with ads that overlap the main content. It doesn’t matter what browser you use to browse pages – ads are always shown everywhere (except in blocked browsers).

Tired of being spammed with ads on popular sites? Use one of the options to fight it:

install a blocking browser (risk of data leakage);

use authoring style sheets (CSS);

use blocking ads on Android apps feature;

install an Android app for blocking ads.

The latter option is the best because blockers only cut out marketing content, not collecting personal information from the user.

Pop-up banners, notifications, and 30s videos

Installing and launching a new app allows it to perform several actions without re-authenticating. For example:

make calls;

read/send messages;

edit files in the storage;

send notifications/reminders.

Depending on the app and its purpose, the functionality may justify some of the permissions. But in the case of the latter action, there is a chance of voluntarily signing yourself up for spam. And it’s good if these notifications don’t come more than once a week.

The same applies to banners and videos. It’s fine if this method of monetization only works within the program. But in some cases, spam breaks through, showing annoying creativity even when navigating the system. The worst part is that tracing its source is very problematic.

To level out such willfulness on the part of software publishers, you can use apps to block ads on Android, protecting yourself from constant spamming with annoying content.

Game ads

Have you noticed that most games (even offline) show helpful marketing creatives abundantly when you connect to the web? Usually, this happens in between levels, but sometimes even during gameplay. It’s all due to the monetization model of “conditionally” free or just “free” games.

And if some companies optimize the process of display ads, most do not even think about this issue, which causes discomfort among consumers.

If some companies optimize the process of display ads, most do not even bother with this issue, which causes discomfort among consumers.

Supporting the developer financially is right if the content is excellent. In all other cases, you can get rid of ads in one way or another:

delete the game from the device’s memory;

download the hacked version (fraught with problems);

use ad-blocking Android apps.

The latter option is the best, allowing you to block ads in Android apps, not just in one game. When you buy this solution, you pay to completely clean your phone from marketing content forever (or for a certain period in the case of a subscription).

AWAX – a benchmark for combating marketing content

Of course, there are hundreds of block ads Android app options. They offer customers a good way to protect themselves from marketing spam but do not take root on devices. How many different ad block apps on Android have you already tried? Installing the next software, you are mentally prepared that it will either fail or be paid (or with ads).

Amid such an abundance of all kinds of digital solutions stands out one ad-blocking app for Android, which has incredible potential. It also does not reduce the performance of devices (which is also important).

Meet AWAX – the top ad block app for Android. The program works on all tablets and smartphones with the current version of the OS without exception. It removes marketing links and trackers and protects from annoying spam. What is its secret?

How the blocker works

AWAX belongs to the segment of block ads Android apps, which works by redirecting traffic to an internal filter. The program filters out marketing links and disables ad triggers, banners, and notifications internally.

The only thing you need to do is to allow the creation of a local VPN, which will act as a router with an internal filter. No external modules or servers are connected, saving traffic while Android block ads in apps.

Advantages over competitors

Since there are many ways to block in-app ads on Android, it is harder to choose between them. Especially now, when the number of this software has exceeded several hundred digital solutions available on Google Play and AppStore. They all use almost the same algorithms, which, although indirectly, affect the performance of devices.

AWAX stands out in the category of apps for blocking ads on Android. It has clear advantages over competing products, including:

integrated upgradeable filter;

low device performance requirements;

support for the latest five OS versions;

built-in VPN with traffic filtering;

easy-to-use interface;

fast installation and setup;

hidden background work;

7 days trial period;

flexible billing;

100% effectiveness in the fight against advertising.

AWAX does not degrade the performance of your devices, does not consume traffic, and, in the best traditions of the block ads app Android segment, eliminates the possibility of infiltration of advertising creatives in the interface.

To sum up

The abundance of all kinds of variations of ad block app for Android creates an epochal dilemma when choosing a universal digital solution to install on your smartphone. Each product promises complete protection from ads to consumers, but only a few are worth attention. A key player in the block Android app ads market, AWAX, one of the industry leaders, is up to the task.

An ad-free smartphone is the UX we deserve. Install AWAX on your devices and get a new software experience: without marketing banners, videos, and other digital junk.