With the BDD test, we make sure we build the application right from the very inception.

This article covers more on BDD tests, benefits, and disadvantages.

Behavior-driven development (BDD) is a software development process that relies on the collaboration between business people and developers. It is an agile software development technique that helps to bridge the communication gap between business stakeholders and technical teams.

The goal of BDD test is to create a shared understanding of what the system should do, not how it should do it. This shared understanding is called a “story” or “feature”. The story describes the desired behavior in terms of features, scenarios, and acceptance criteria.

Advantages of BDD:

You’ve switched from defining ‘test’ to defining ‘behavior.’

With BDD, all stakeholders involved have a clear grasp of the project and can participate in communication and have productive dialogues. Collaboration improves and grows as a result of BDD. It makes it simple for everyone involved in the project to participate in the product development process. Everyone may write behavior scenarios by using simple language.

BDD through mobile app testing ensures that it operates the way users expect it to, resulting in a better user experience.

In reality, BDD places a high weight on the business value and requirements. Developers are able to give a better outcome by setting priorities with the client based on the value it provides since they have a solid understanding of how the customer thinks. By concentrating on the value, no ineffective features are created.

The universal language is understood by all members of the team, avoiding misunderstandings and making it easy for new individuals to join the working process.

Everyone has a strong understanding of the project’s development since it is communicated in a language that everyone understands.

User requirements are met through software development. You get satisfied users when you focus on the demands of the business, and that, of course, translates to a happy business. As the name implies, BDD focuses on behavior, which has a greater influence than implementation.

More assurance from the developers’ perspective. Teams who use BDD are considerably more confident in their abilities to not break the code and have more predictability in their work.

Reduced expenses. By enhancing the code quality, you are essentially lowering maintenance expenses and lowering project risks.

Developers, testers, and product owners can communicate more effectively.

The learning curve will be much lower because BDD is taught in simple words.

It can reach a wider audience because it is non-technical.

Prior to development, the behavioral method establishes acceptance criteria.

Disadvantages:

Even the most effective development methods have flaws, and BDD is no exception.

Prior TDD experience is essential to work in BDD.

The waterfall approach is incompatible with BDD.

BDD may not be effective if the needs are not correctly articulated.

BDD testers must have a high level of technical knowledge.

TDD is effective as long as the business owner is familiar with the unit test framework in use and has sufficient technical abilities, which is not always the case.BDD offers an advantage in these situations since the test cases may be written in a common language understood by the stakeholders, such as English. The ability to communicate in clearer, non-jargon terms is perhaps the most significant benefit of implementing BDD, since it allows for more efficient collaboration between technical and non-technical teams.