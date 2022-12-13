Lashes always add beauty to the eyes. By sleeping with mascara on, overusing the lash curler, rubbing eyes, pulling the delicate lashes when stressed, all the wear and tear our lashes go through – whew!

It’s essential to give them a must-required break. This may sound counterintuitive, but the lashes need a deserved time, yet give them a beauty technique.

What is Lash Lift?

A lash Lift procedure will lift your lashes with the help of some chemical process similar to perm. It’s the hottest trend in the market that every lady is getting obsessed with! Lash Lift NYC will help you to improve your natural lashes by sculpting them to the desired form to make you feel fabulous. Depending on the brands, there are different timings for the lash lift treatment, so some may take longer time than others.

What Happens After the Lash Lift Procedure?

Following any lash lift procedure, the customer is told to keep the eyes dry for at least 24 hours to let the lash lift appropriately set. This may include but is not limited to swimming, stream baths, baths, and saunas. The water may disrupt the lift and will wet them, leading to your lift dropping, so be very careful to keep them dry. Customers are also recommended not to put on any makeup for the following 48 hours; after that, a non-waterproof mascara can be applied.

Oil-based makeup also needs to be avoided as this may disrupt the solution. Keep in mind that aftercare of lash lift is your best friend. After the lashes have been chemically treated, they need much-deserved care to remain healthy. You may also use a moisturizer serum to ensure the lashes don’t become brittle.

Is Lash Lift Treatment Painful?

Overall, no. When the procedure is done by experts correctly, this is a much more relaxing and rejuvenating treatment. By chance, if you feel pain, immediately stop the procedure. A lash pad is used, which is placed on the top of the lower lashes to shield the eyes from the chemical solution and avoids lifting of lower lashes. Most clients like to sleep through this relaxing procedure, so their eyes are closed during the procedure.

How Much Does the Lash Lift Procedure Cost?

The cost of the lash lift procedure depends on many factors like the saloon you choose, the location, and the expertise of the lash technicians. Still, the treatment will cost up to $75-$200 per procedure. But remember that quality comes with a cost, and for procedures like these, you must not take any risk and go for the best option available like Tropical Eyeland, as eyes are a vital part of the face. The cost should include the treatment duration and the solutions used. Hence, costs may be added if the customer adds on a tinting service.

Is Lash Lift Treatment Worth It?

Why not! Yes, it is worth it, and you will be amazed by how much a good lash lift treatment can open up the eyes. What’s better than waking up with beautiful lashes and never needing to use the mascara anymore? Here are the five reasons why you should get lash lift treatment.

The Lash Lift procedure semi-permanently lifts the lashes right from the roots. Hence, a lash lift will work with whatever you have. You are not adding anything extra as you would in a lash extension treatment. Here you are enhancing the lashes that you already have, giving you a beautiful natural look. The lifted lashes or curled lashes make the eyes pop, and they will look more prominent. After the lash lift treatment, you won’t need mascara. Now your lashes will be curled when you wake up, so you can toss off the mascara and won’t need to put on the beauty products, and you can go out confidently with your beautiful lashes. The results are excellent, so get ready to click more and more snaps, as you will feel glamorous in your new lashes. If the procedure is appropriately done, then the lash lift can last up to 6 to 8 weeks, sometimes even 10. This, anyway, depends on the speed of growth of your lashes.

Who Performs the Lash Lift Treatment?

You may have heard of so many DIY kits in the market to keep up with the latest beauty trends. Still, it is recommended not to perform these procedures as DIY because you won’t be able to treat your eyelashes in the best way with them. This treatment should only be performed by licensed cosmetologists, estheticians, and others who have been trained to properly use the products and solutions of the treatment. The best course of action is always looking for quality rather than fixing it later.

Bottom line

Lash lift treatments are meant to enhance the lashes that you already have. Hence this procedure will, in the end, give you a beautiful natural look. An expert should do the procedure, and it is recommended to go for good quality as you treat the eyelashes, which are an essential part of the face.