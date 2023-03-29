As one of the newest features of the vaping market, HHC is taking the community by storm by providing a way to enjoy a legal high, without exposing oneself to the same level of risks associated with THC use. In this article, we’ll be getting to grips with HHC, what it is, the benefits that it offers and why it’s becoming so popular within the vaping community.

What is HHC?

HHC, or Hexahydracannabidol as it is known within the scientific community, is a unique compound that can be processed and extracted from hemp plants. Unlike THC, which only remains in the system for a handful of hours, HHC is far more refined and boasts the potential to stay active for up to 12 hours. This is why so many vaping enthusiasts are turning to it – to enjoy a legal high that doesn’t go away in a short space of time.

Is it safe?

Yes – or as safe as it can be, at least. In fact, due to the careful nature in which HHC is processed, it is just as safe to vape as THC. The more HHC is inside of a vape pen, the better the effect and this is why aiming for a product that boasts 99% is such a common aim for so many vape users. The effect itself provides a calm, satisfied high that negates the need to perform draw after draw on the vape pen to maintain the feeling.

Is it expensive?

No. In fact, these vape pens are a similar price to other types available on the market, with the added bonus of containing HHC providing an additional effect. The pens themselves also come in a variety of flavours, ensuring a wide range of choices for consumers looking for a unique taste to their vaping experience.

A wide variety to suit your needs

HHC vape pens often also include THC inside of them at a lower level, providing two unique experiences for the consumer and making them far more appealing to those that haven’t tried HHC, while still wanting to stick with what they know. With disposable pens available at an affordable price, it’s possible to enjoy one flavour, move on to the next and get to enjoy as many unique taste sensations while experiencing the incredible effects of HHC.