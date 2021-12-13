DSers is a dropshipping solution that not only helps dropshippers manage orders on their eccomerce platforms but also allows those who sell things offline to simplify things like online sellers. As known, Shopify, the increasingly popular ecommerce platform in 2021, is also the first option for dropshippers to run an online business. Therefore, you might want to know how to start and grow a shopify dropshipping. If so, you come to the right place, in this article, we will let you know what is DSers AliExpress dropshipping tool, how it works, and is it worth a try for your dropshipping business on Shopify.

What is Dropshipping?

Dropshipping doesn’t require an online seller to have a product inventory. In the dropshipping model, you play the role of the middleman who receives the orders from your customer and place the orders to your suppliers. They will directly ship the products to your customers. Though you are just the middleman, things are not that easy during dropshipping. When a great number of customer orders come into your store, how can you let your suppliers ship them in a day to your customers? The dropshipping tool, DSers is here for help.

What is DSers?

DSers AliExpress dropshipping tool is designed for business efficiency. It is the top 1 rated dropshipping app on Shopify app store. With 4700+ positive reviews on Shopify, DSers helped 150k users start and grow dropshipping business in an easier way. It offers services for Shopify, WooCoomerce, and Wix store owners to manage multiple stores in the app.

How It Works?

When you get your Shopify store ready, the next step is to add products to your store. Here you may already have a product niche in mind, so the problem is where to find the suppliers to ship the products to your customer once you received an order. DSers helps you to find well-performed product suppliers on AliExpress.

Some main features of DSers:

· Manage your suppliers from the DSers dashboard. It has an AI-powered engine that allows comparing of different sellers. Ideally, if you have to find the lowest price of a product on AliExpress, you need to search for products. But, DSers AI engine helps you find an optimum deal, making your sale profitable.

· If you have multiple orders in your list, you can place all of them in a few clicks. There’s no need to manually work on these orders. DSers dashboard helps to place bulk orders.

· Once your orders are placed, the DSers tool integrates your orders. This means you have one dashboard to track everything. Where is your order? Is it placed? Is it delivered?

· The above feature is beneficial for answering user queries. If a user contacts you for order status, you just need DSers dashboard to find out the status of the shipment.

For more features of DSers, you can check them here.

Conclusion

The world now is recovering from the pandemic in 2020. However, the year 2022 is still a great year for you to run your online business. In addition, when it comes to online selling ways, I recommend dropshipping since it’s a low-cost, risk-free, time-saving but profitable business model.

Depending upon your qualities, you can set up your dropshipping business on Shopify. But for an easy way to grow your dropshipping business, you only need the DSers tool to automate everything required during dropshipping. To sum up, DSers is worth you a try to help you dropship on Shopify.

After reading the post, you might have known a lot of information about DSers, if not, check here or visit its website.