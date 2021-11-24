You’ve probably already heard about Deca. This anabolic steroid is very popular with athletes. So let’s figure out what Deca Durabolin is. First of all, it should be noted that Deca is the trade name of the substance Nandrolone, a testosterone derivative. Testosterone minus methyl group 19 = Deca. However, Nandrolone has a much powerful anabolic effect on the body, that’s why Deca is so popular among athletes. That’s because nandrolone binds more efficiently to androgen receptors (due to the absence of methyl group 19). Deca stimulates muscle protein synthesis, so you can increase your muscle mass by 15% in the first month of your steroid cycle. At the same time, Deca Durabolin has prolonged effects, which increases the anabolic activity (synthesis and accumulation of proteins in the tissues of the body). However, it is better to use Deca with a Testosterone base to achieve a stronger anabolic effect. Plus, a combination of Deca and Testosterone reduces the risks of the side effects. Basic information about Deca:

Anabolic effects 150%

Androgenic effects about 30%

Minimal capacity for the aromatization (ability to convert to estrogen)

Not hepatotoxic

Retention of excess fluid in the body – medium

The likelihood of acne is low

The likelihood of hair loss is low

Active action – about two weeks

Deca Benefits

The main benefit of Deca is that it has low androgenic activity, which in turn reduces the likelihood of side effects such as acne, hair loss, and prostate problems. Deca is also famous for its ability to increase vigor and motivation. You exercise more and don’t feel tired or overwhelmed. Achieving goals doesn’t seem unrealistic. And most importantly, you see the result. Your muscles grow, your appearance improves. Main Deca’s benefits:

Increase in muscle mass up to 8kg per one course (that’s pretty good, isn’t it?)

Strengthens bone tissue (prevention of osteoporosis)

Strengthens ligaments (by increasing collagen synthesis in the body)

Relieves joint pain (due to increased synovial fluid)

Increased red blood cells (the body is better supplied with oxygen)

Increased motivation (more intense workouts = better results)

Increases the ability of the intestines to absorb nutrients (more nutrients absorbed = more muscle mass you get)

Deca Side Effects

Like all steroids, Nandrolone has a list of side effects.

First of all, these are unpleasant effects on your genitourinary system. Deca can impair spermatogenesis and reduce ejaculate volume, hence problems with fertility and libido. There is even the term Deca dick. Doesn’t sound very attractive. You may also encounter acne problems. Pimples can appear anywhere, but most often they appear on the chest that you have been working out for so long. Ugh. Deca can make your stomach feel hard. Therefore you can encounter stomach pain, vomiting, or diarrhea. So it is worth maintaining a healthy eating lifestyle.

How To Avoid Deca Durabolin Side Effects

Yes, the side effects suck. However, there are several ways to avoid them during your steroid cycle.

Don’t Overdose

You should never exceed the recommended dosage of any drugs, not only steroids. So, there are some recommendations for your Deca course.



Course duration: 8-10 weeks; pro athletes can use it much longer, but they don’t need our recommendations.

Dosages: from 200mg per week and, in general, tend to infinity, but for amateurs, it is better not to use more than 600-800 mg per week, although the pros take 4mg of active ingredient per 1kg of their own body weight.

Dosage frequency: at least 1 time per week.

Stacks: classic – Deca and methane, since these steroids are synergistic.

Remember: Never combine Deca Durabolin with other progestins like Trenbolone and Anapolone.

Get Testosterone Base

Deca is definitely a unique anabolic steroid. This works for a long time and helps the intestines to absorb more nutrients and helps the muscles synthesize more protein. However, to avoid shutdown you should get a Testosterone base. Deca is not a loner-steroid. Plus, each of us has individual characteristics of the body. So, to avoid shutdown you can try these courses:

Deca and Testosterone cycle: Deca 200-400mg / week + Testosterone 400-800mg / week

Deca, Methane and Testosterone course: Deca 200-800mg / week, Methane 10-50mg / day, Testosterone 200-400mg / week.

Get Ancillaries and Set Your Diet Right

Ancillaries are substances that help your body to function better during a steroid cycle. They will help you avoid many side effects. You can use Milk thistle, it will help to avoid liver problems (although Deca is not hepatotoxic). Taurine will help you to avoid pumps. Taurine also stabilizes your heart rate, increases endurance, and can speed up your recovery after workouts. And of course, you should never forget about the proper amount of water to avoid water retention.

Conclusion

Deca is a great steroid, but if you want it to work properly, your cycle should be right. Never exceed the dosage, use Deca with Testosterone Base, drink enough water, and use ancillaries to avoid side effects. Then the increase in muscle mass will not be long in coming.