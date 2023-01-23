CLAT is a national-level examination and is open to candidates from all states in India. The exam is online and consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering subjects such as English, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, and Logical Reasoning. The CLAT exam is held every year in the month of May, and the application process begins in the month of January.

The CLAT exam is a highly competitive examination, and the number of candidates appearing for the exam has been increasing every year. The competition for a seat in the NLUs is intense, with the number of seats being limited and the number of candidates appearing for the exam being very high. The cut-off marks for the CLAT exam are also very high and only a small percentage of candidates who appear for the exam are able to secure a seat in the NLUs.

The CLAT exam is conducted by a consortium of NLUs, which consists of the 21 NLUs in the country. The consortium is responsible for the conduct of the exam and the selection of candidates for admission to the NLUs. The consortium is also responsible for the syllabus and the exam pattern of the CLAT.The CLAT exam is conducted in online mode, and the duration of the exam is two hours. The exam consists of 200 MCQs, and the maximum mark for the exam is 200.

The CLAT exam is held in two shifts, with the first shift being held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and the second shift is held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The CLAT exam is conducted in various cities across the country, and the candidates have the option to choose the city in which they wish to appear for the exam. The CLAT exam is held in various languages, such as English, Hindi, and Tamil.

The CLAT exam is a very important examination for students who wish to pursue a career in law. The CLAT exam is the gateway to a career in law and a prestigious examination. A career in law is very rewarding and there are various opportunities for students who pass the CLAT exam. The CLAT exam is also a very competitive examination and only a small percentage of candidates who appear for the exam are able to secure a seat in the NLUs.

CLAT Eligibility

To be eligible to appear for the exam, candidates must fulfill the following CLAT eligibility criteria :

Age Limit: There is no age limit for the CLAT exam. Educational Qualification:

For UG programs (BA LLB and LLB): Candidates must have passed their 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognized board with a minimum of 45% marks for general category candidates and 40% marks for reserved category candidates.

For PG programs (LLM): Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in law from a recognized university with a minimum of 55% marks for general category candidates and 50% marks for reserved category candidates.

3. Nationality: The CLAT exam is open to Indian nationals as well as foreign nationals.

4. Number of Attempts: There is no limit on the number of attempts for the CLAT exam.

It is important to note that the eligibility criteria for the CLAT exam may vary from year to year and it is advisable for candidates to check the official website of the CLAT consortium for the latest eligibility criteria.

In addition to the above eligibility criteria, candidates must also meet the eligibility criteria of the NLU in which they wish to pursue their law program. The eligibility criteria for the NLUs may vary from one university to another and candidates are advised to check the official website of the NLU for the latest eligibility criteria.