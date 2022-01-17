The ISACA offers two certifications: Certified Information Systems Auditors (CISA) and Certified Information Security Managers (CISM). ISACA is an Information Systems Audit and Control Association that focuses on information technology governance. While both are provided by the same organization, they have more differences than commonalities. Knowing what the CISA and CISM courses have to offer will allow you to make an informed decision on which one will assist you to progress your career in the IT area. Both CISA and CISM have extremely distinct target audiences, therefore it’s important to recognize which one gives knowledge regarding your industrial function.

What exactly is CISA?

Certified Information Systems Auditors establishes a benchmark for information systems professionals. It is primarily concerned with control, security, and auditing. Candidates with a CISA demonstrate to prospective employers that they have the necessary knowledge and abilities to address the ever-changing issues in modern businesses. CISA applicants must pass a thorough test as well as have the needed work experience, which is at least five years in the profession. To maintain their CISA certification, applicants must complete 20 hours of training every year and a total of 120 hours of training over three years. CISA relies heavily on continuing education.

To take the CISA exam, the candidate must be well-versed in the following topics:

Information Systems Acquisition, Development, and Implementation

The Process of Auditing Information Systems

Information Systems Operations, Maintenance, and Service Management

Information Asset Protection

Government and IT Management

The test comprises 150 multiple-choice questions, and the scores are assigned on a scale of 200 to 800, with 450 necessary to pass the exam.

What exactly is CISM?

The CISM certification shows prospective employers that the individual has the expertise and experience to deal with the corporate InfoSec (information security) program. It indicates to the employer that the candidate is a professional in the handling, development, and management of the corporation’s information and security. For IT consultants and security managers, subjects covered in the CISM test are:

Information security management

Information security incident management

Information risk compliance

Information risk management

Information security program management and development

In addition to completing the test, applicants must have five years of relevant experience in the InfoSec area, three of which must be in an InfoSec management role.

The experience must have been obtained within 5 years after completing the examination or within 10 years before applying. Candidates must additionally complete and maintain 20 hours of yearly training to keep their CISM.

Which of the following certifications should you pursue?

Before you decide which certification to pursue to improve your career, you must first understand how the two courses vary from one another, what the job descriptions of both courses are, and which is the best choice to propel your career forward. While both courses prepare you effectively for risk management professions, there are some factors to consider before choosing the best course for you.

What is the distinction between CISM and CISA?

CISA vs CISM comparison may be well understood by the following discussion. CISA is for auditors who analyze IS vulnerabilities, compliance report, implement controls, and so on, whereas CISM is for information risk managers and information security managers who supervise, manage, develop, and assess organizational information security. CISM is better suited for professionals who have advanced in their careers, are in managerial positions, and are involved in critical decisions about information security management. CISM certification is concerned with ensuring the security of an enterprise’s information, whereas CISA is concerned with ensuring information security processes.