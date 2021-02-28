Alcoholism (drunkenness) is a chronic recurrent disease, affecting not only the whole personality of the affected individual in terms of mental and physical, but also his loved ones, especially family members. It is one of the most serious and widespread forms of addiction. In general, alcoholism can be spoken of when the problem of alcohol reaches such a level that it harms either the individual, society, or both. The course of alcohol problems varies and differentiates among other things, depending on the alcohol being abused. However, this disease can be treated in Alcohol Rehabilitation Centre in Pune.

A leading psychiatrist and addiction treatment specialist lists three different degrees of severity of alcohol consumption:

Risky behavior – The patient consumes alcohol and does not feel any health consequences and complications for the time being, but if he does not change his behavior, he will probably have problems

Harmful behavior – The patient already has some problems (medical or mental, such as poor liver tests)

Addiction- Determining addiction is more complicated. The patient usually feels a strong desire or urges to drink alcohol and is unable to give up alcohol, neglects other hobbies and responsibilities, and continues to drink, even though he knows about the bad consequences of drinking alcohol. He increases the dose to achieve the same effect that a smaller dose was initially enough for him, and if he does not have alcohol, he feels withdrawal symptoms.

In general, a situation can be considered problematic when the patient begins to have problems with health and relationships (personal, work), and when he feels an appetite for drinking that he cannot overcome – so he drinks more or more often than he wants.

Symptoms of alcoholism

Alcohol acts in smaller doses as a stimulant, increases self-confidence, breaks down barriers and acts as a release in anxiety. At higher doses, on the other hand, it suppresses the activities of the central nervous system and leads to drowsiness, in the case of alcohol poisoning, to loss of consciousness, severe digestive problems and sometimes death.

Alcohol damage manifests itself both acutely and chronically. The immediate consequences are felt in the form of a so-called hangover, which is characterized by headaches, diarrhea, anorexia, tremor, fatigue and nausea. However, prolonged drinking damages a person’s health long before the first symptoms of alcohol dependence appear. Excessive alcohol consumption disrupts the nervous system, damages the heart and blood vessels, causes disorders of the digestive tract, damages the liver, pancreas, stomach or, for example, the kidneys.

But alcoholism mainly affects the mental side of a person. Not only does it directly damage the nervous system, there are also overall personality changes. The patient often experiences more problems and conflicts most often in personal relationships and at work, often fails to fulfill his duties, becomes aggressive, and ceases to function in society. Almost every family feels the need of Alcohol Rehabilitation Centre in Pune. Many patients consider alcohol in the first phase to be a “cure” that can help them from problems, but it is always necessary to keep in mind that excessive drinking generates additional stress, problems and anxiety.