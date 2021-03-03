Factories across the United States and the world utilize a variety of tools and machines.

Though the fields of an industry may vary, the machines and tools that are often used can be the same between many different fields. For instance, in the automotive, manufacturing, airports, and printing industries all of these arenas utilize some of the same tools.

These can sometimes include lathes, drilling machines, milling machines, hobbing machines, honing machines, gear shapers, planer machines, and grinding machines. Another common tool that is used in many of these fields and other arenas is conveyors, also known as transporters.

Conveyors are pieces of mechanical equipment that are used to move material from one area to the other.

They can be automized, moving with the assistance of electrical means, or can be hand-powered. These devices are especially useful when it comes to moving bulky or hard-to-carry items.

For today’s purposes, we’ll focus a bit more in-depth into which fields of business utilize transporters.

Automotive Industry

The automotive industry is one of the largest business fields to utilize the assistance of transporter belts. Already built on a Henry Ford assembly line method for mass production of its materials, the auto industry has long been prepared for utilizing a conveyor line-like method of shuttling materials. Using transporter belts like an accumulator conveyor, the automotive industry has found a way of shortening the time needed to move items around, while also maximizing the number of parts, products, and others that are sent to and fro.

Different sized conveyors can be used for different activities or functions at automobile plants. The use of such devices can be separated by departments, different areas of the plant, and the parts which are being moved around. A conveyor device is not a “one size fits all” device. That’s why it’s best to determine the function of the transporter before using the device in an automotive plant. Otherwise, there’s a good chance that you can wind up damaging a pretty expensive piece of equipment.

In some cases these parts can weigh hundreds of pounds, making it difficult for these objects to be carried. In cases like these, accumulator conveyors have to be able to carry such loads. This means the various components of a transporter belt like the conveyor’s roller (including tread rollers), the transporter, and just the various components of the conveyor system have to be up to par for such tasks.

Food Industry

Throughout the food industry conveyors are used for a variety of purposes. Let’s first begin with food processing plants. Transporters are used in food processing plants to speed product handling and production speed. This offsets having to be slowed down by heavy load movements. As the food is processed from its base material to the end result, conveyor systems like accumulator conveyors, help to move the material down the food processing plant line.

In restaurants, conveyor systems can be seen as a godsend. Many restaurants in this COVID-19 world that we are living in have been required to rely more on providing delivery services. As things improve with COVID-19 incrementally, restaurants are now opening their doors to customers to come back. Having to meet this balance of fulfilling online orders and handling in-person dining requires having tools in place that can help a business to succeed. This is where the conveyor comes in.

After you’ve read a guide to starting a delivery service at your restaurant, you’ll set yourself up with such restaurant delivery services as third-party app companies like UberEats, Eat24, Doordash, or Postmates. To ensure that you get your food out on time to new customers or existing customers, you can utilize a conveyor belt to help during the food-making process. This is the best way to keep your bearings as you prepare, package, and then get the food out to whatever third-party delivery service you’ve decided to go with.

Many restaurants and diners who utilize such restaurant delivery services have conveyors set up with rollers which can help to get orders out the door quickly for online orders. These same conveyor belts are also used to usher dirty dishes to the kitchen of most restaurants so that the dishes can be cleaned as quickly as possible. Utilizing a conveyor belt in the food industry, from food processing plants to restaurants that use food delivery services, can help food industry businesses to succeed.