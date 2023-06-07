Eminem is one of the most successful and influential rappers of all time, but his personal life has been marred by turmoil and tragedy. His relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Scott, has been the subject of many of his songs, some of which depict violence and murder. But who is Kim Scott and what happened to her?

The High School Sweethearts

Kim Scott met Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, in 1988 at a house party when they were teenagers. They began dating and moved in together shortly after. In 1995, they welcomed their daughter, Hailie Jade. Four years later, they got married for the first time.

However, their marriage was rocky and plagued by infidelity, drug abuse, and domestic violence. Eminem’s fame and success also put a strain on their relationship, as he was often away on tour or in the studio. Kim felt neglected and isolated, while Eminem felt betrayed and angry.

The Controversial Song

In 2000, Eminem released a song called “Kim”, which was a sequel to his earlier song “97 Bonnie and Clyde”. The song depicted a fictional scenario in which Eminem kills Kim after finding out she cheated on him. He then takes their daughter and dumps Kim’s body in a lake.

The song was widely criticized for its graphic and violent lyrics, which some considered misogynistic and abusive. Kim herself was traumatized by the song, especially after seeing Eminem perform it live on stage with a blow-up doll that resembled her. She later revealed that she attempted suicide that night by slashing her wrists.

The Divorces and Reconciliations

Eminem and Kim divorced in 2001, but they remained in contact for the sake of their daughter. They also adopted Kim’s niece, Alaina, after her mother died of a drug overdose. In 2006, they surprised everyone by getting remarried. However, their second marriage lasted only a few months before they divorced again.

Despite their tumultuous history, Eminem and Kim have maintained a close friendship over the years. They have supported each other through their struggles with addiction, mental health, and legal issues. Eminem has also expressed regret and remorse for some of the things he said and did to Kim in the past.

The Suicide Attempts

Kim has had several run-ins with the law and has been arrested for drug possession, driving under the influence, and violating her probation. She has also attempted suicide multiple times, most recently in 2021 when she was found unconscious in her bathroom after overdosing on pills.

Kim has blamed her suicidal tendencies on her childhood trauma, her abusive relationship with Eminem, and her grief over losing her twin sister. She has also credited Eminem for helping her recover and being supportive of her. She has said that they are still good friends and co-parents to their children.

The Current Status

Kim Scott is currently living a low-profile life away from the spotlight. She has not been seen or heard from much since her last suicide attempt. She is reportedly focusing on her health and well-being, as well as raising her children and grandchildren.

Eminem is still one of the most popular and respected rappers in the world. He has released several albums since his divorce from Kim, some of which feature more positive and mature themes. He has also apologized to Kim and Hailie for some of his songs and has praised them for being strong and inspiring women.

According to Fresherslive¹, Eminem is currently single and not dating anyone. He has said that he finds it hard to trust people and that he is happy being alone.