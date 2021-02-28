What exactly is a shelter services company in Mexico?

Defined very simply, a shelter services company is a commercial service provider which enables a foreign business to do business in Mexico under certain restrictive rules.

Under Mexico’s national shelter service plan, the shelter service by Tacna manages the legal and administrative tasks associated with the firm, while the foreign firm focuses on its primary business: manufacturing. Since most Mexican companies (as well as other developing countries) falls under the large manufacturer category, these businesses have an advantage in Mexico due to their ability to incorporate a domestic manufacturing facility for their products. Tacna is a highly experienced and reputable shelter service provider company.

WHY Mexico?

Shelter Services In Mexico is the logical choice for many international businesses who are looking to establish a foothold in Mexico. As previously stated, Mexico offers a fairly favourable business environment for businesses that are willing to establish manufacturing facilities. Furthermore, Mexico offers some of the cheapest labour anywhere in the world. These factors combine to make Mexico a popular choice for manufacturing firms.

Experienced

However, establishing a manufacturing operation in Mexico can present significant challenges, especially for firms that lack the experience or resources to manage the complex logistical issues involved.

A Mexican shelter service can provide a variety of managerial and administrative assistance to a foreign company, thus improving its chances of success. Besides, established Mexican manufacturers are increasingly signing joint venture agreements with foreign companies to improve their exposure to Mexican markets. Hosting a Mexican factory is particularly beneficial to companies that require vast expanses of land and who don’t have ready access to water or other necessities.

Another important factor for any manufacturing operation is setting up an operational control centre. A Mexican shelter service provider can easily provide the technical infrastructure necessary to maintain a functional control center.

This includes access to telecommunication systems, computers, servers, and electrical wiring. A company can easily operate twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, as long as it has access to electricity and water. Also, any equipment that requires constant maintenance can be serviced onsite by a professional, on an ongoing basis. While it may cost more initially to establish a large manufacturing operation in Mexico, such a facility will produce higher profits in the long run, through lower operation and maintenance costs.

Onsite human resources personnel are also an important aspect of a Mexican manufacturing facility. Without qualified human resources, a company’s operations could easily grind to a halt. To ensure that you employ only the best workers, seek a qualified and experienced service provider. It would be to your advantage to consult with a local human resource firm before sending your skilled workers to a foreign land.

A good Mexico shelter provider should have experience in dealing with a variety of domestic and foreign companies. Service providers should be able to communicate with owners of foreign manufacturing plants in a manner that will not only facilitate communication between the two sides but also provide an understanding of local customs and business practices.

This is particularly important for a manufacturer in Mexico that operates in multiple countries across the world. A firm that understands the complex legal environment in Mexico should be able to quickly navigate the maze that is a country’s legal system.

When it comes to locating and selecting a manufacturing facility in Mexico, firms should utilize local recruitment agencies. According to a 2021 UTIFA survey, over ninety per cent of the foreign companies that enter Mexico use local recruitment as their main source of candidates. The same survey found that most U.S. companies that set up operations in Mexico make use of local agencies to find skilled workers. By outsourcing these crucial services to a skilled and trusted recruitment agency, a company maintains a consistent workforce of highly qualified individuals, which translates into higher productivity and lower operating costs.

Once a company has selected a Mexico shelter provider to oversee operations in the country, it should be able to provide a comprehensive payroll and benefits package. Meals, lodging, health care, and transportation expenses should be covered in full. These covers lots of areas that may not be familiar to most employees, and a qualified professional should understand every area. In addition to benefits, it is vitally important for any Mexico shelter company to provide excellent training and support for its employees. Providers that do not offer on-site training facilities or that do not follow up with each employee after a hire is not providing high-quality customer service. Such a company should be avoided at all costs.