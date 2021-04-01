Were you or a loved one hurt in an incident due to another party’s actions or negligence? If so, you might have the grounds to file a lawsuit against them and receive compensation for your injuries.

When you hire a lawyer to represent your case, you’ll want to make sure you’re working with the right type of legal professional. These circumstances call for the expertise of a personal injury attorney.

Want to know more about how a personal injury lawyer can help you through your case? Read on for all you need to know.

What Is a Personal Injury Lawyer?

A personal injury attorney is a legal professional who specializes in tort law, also known as the “law of wrongful injuries”. This law protects and compensates those who are injured due to negligent, reckless, and/or intentional acts. These acts can be the fault of individuals, corporations, or other groups.

Personal injury lawyers don’t all handle the same types of cases. Some work only with medical malpractice while some specialize in car accidents. Others focus on workers’ compensation or injuries sustained due to defective products.

As such, you should always take time to review your choices and find an attorney that specializes in cases like yours.

What Do Personal Injury Cases Involve?

When a personal injury attorney agrees to handle your case, they go through dozens of steps before even setting foot in a court of law. Their biggest job is to anticipate all the legal hurdles you’ll have to jump through before reaching a settlement deal or going to trial.

First, they’ll investigate the details of your case and advise you of your rights. They’ll analyze exactly what happened before, during, and after the incident in question. By conducting interviews and going through legal documents, they’ll be able to determine your odds of winning the case.

Next, they’ll do the difficult job of working with any relevant insurance companies to reduce your liability. This may involve coaching you through a recorded statement, handling requests from the liable party’s insurance, and determining your coverage.

Once it’s time to draw up your case, your personal injury attorney will gather all the information they found during the investigation and present it to showcase the other party’s fault. They may present evidence including:

medical records

defective products

accident scene photos

personal statements

Very few personal injury lawsuits result in a formal trial. According to recent estimates, a staggering 95% of them are settled outside of court. For the remaining five percent of cases, your attorney will represent you in front of a judge and jury.

Do You Need a Personal Injury Attorney?

If you’ve been injured and someone else was at fault, finding a personal injury attorney could be your best shot at receiving compensation. These staunch legal defenders will investigate the case, handle complicated aspects of the legal process, and fight for your rights in a court of law.

Do you have other questions about legal matters or dealing with injuries?