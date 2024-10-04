You are cycling when a car from the right wrongly fails to yield to you. Or a car does not see that you are stopped at the traffic light, resulting in a rear-end collision. But accidents don’t just happen in traffic; they can also occur at work, leading to injuries.

The question is, what should you do after a traffic accident or workplace injury? Who is at fault in a collision, and what can a personal injury lawyer, such as a (Dutch: letselschade advocaat in Rotterdam), do for you if you suffer injury from an accident?

What to Do After a Collision?

A collision can have major consequences for you, both personally and financially. An accident in traffic can cause injuries such as a broken leg, brain injury, or whiplash. These injuries may result in an inability to work and the need for help around the house or in maintaining your home and garden. Additionally, you often incur costs after an accident.

All these financial consequences of an accident can result in damage. A personal injury lawyer, such as a (Dutch: letselschade advocaat in Nijmegen), can help recover these damages for you.

To successfully claim your personal injury compensation, a personal injury lawyer will need certain information. You can easily gather this, but it’s important to do so as soon as possible after the accident. But what should you do after a collision?

Filling Out an Accident Report Form

It is important that you always fill out an accident report form with the other party. On this form, you can provide important information such as the circumstances of the collision. The circumstances are crucial because you need to prove that the other party is at fault for the accident. Only if you can prove the fault of the other party is there liability, and can you claim personal injury compensation.

The Importance of Witnesses After a Collision

Sometimes there is a dispute about who is at fault in a collision, for example, in a rear-end accident. The person who hit you from behind might claim that you suddenly braked. You then need to prove that the other party was at fault for the collision. You can do this, for example, through a witness statement. A witness can describe what happened and confirm that it was not you, but the other party, who was responsible for the collision.

In addition to filling out an accident report and finding witnesses to the accident, it is often advisable to involve the police. This is especially the case when there is a dispute about the circumstances of the accident or when the other party drives away after the accident. The police can investigate whether the person who drove off can still be tracked down. In cases of disputes about the cause of the accident, the police can conduct investigations, such as questioning neighbors. They can also administer a breathalyzer test to the other party to check if they had consumed too much alcohol.

An accident in traffic can have both financial and personal consequences. Therefore, it is important to do everything you can to prove the circumstances of the accident.