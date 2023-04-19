If you are in the industrial and technological environment, the laser since its appearance has greatly revolutionized the processes of almost all areas of manufacturing, development, communication, etc., and continues to do so.

That is why today we bring you a complete guide on what you need to know before buying a laser engraver. So, that will help you better define if what you need is a machine with this technology or to continue with your current processes.

Let’s get started!

Guarantee and accuracy are the benefits of laser engraving:

Speed is the fundamental advantage offered by laser engraving, which has the ability to mark a piece by the action of a laser that slides quickly, with the sufficient intensity of radiation produced by high electrical and thermal conductivity, on surfaces accompanied by high speeds.

Another aspect to take into account of the engravings is that with this type of technology, you can obtain smooth details and exact edges within the engravings for a better definition of the work.

As an effective and modern tool, the operation of some models does not require fixing a piece to a specific base, instead, it is possible to stamp at high speed and with maximum definition with the help of recognized graphic and industrial design brands that are compatible with laser engraver operation such as Draw, Indesign, Illustrator, Rhinoceros, AutoCAD.

Engraving works through a powerful beam of light, which has been found to be ideal for high-density materials where wear due to rubbing is avoided. Another aspect is that the margin of error is almost non-existent because the precision percentages are controlled through the computer.

Unlike other printing techniques, laser engraving offers a margin of high precision and little deformation in the process, conservation in the levels of electrical energy used for this purpose, as well as preservation of the environment since contamination is eliminated and reduced the amount of discarded materials.

Laser engraving tends to have a longer useful life, which means that it is permanent over time, the engraving stands out for its accuracy in straight lines as well as curves and as another additional aspect without having physical contact with the piece to be engraved.

The monetary cost of working with this technology is not so important in this type of laser engraving, because with this technique you can work both wholesale and retail, obtaining an identical and guaranteed reproduction of the required parts.

Some aspects to take into account for a higher quality laser engraving are the temperature of the laser, power, pressure, the operation of the stepping motor, and the correct operation and gear of all the parts. Depending on the needs of each buyer, they must acquire a model that suits their needs and they can buy it with the full assurance that it will meet their expectations.

Important aspects to take into account for higher quality:

Auxiliary gas:

Air, Oxygen, and/or Nitrogen are the components of the auxiliary gas needed for the operation of the machinery. Assist gas flows from the laser head to the nozzle for clean cuts, plus the material remains stable because the surface area is kept flat. The type of gas depends on the type of laser beam and the material to be engraved.

For this reason, it is essential to take care that the components of the machinery do not lodge any type of dirt inside because they are in small quantities and hinder the operation of the laser in the work to be carried out.

In the same way, it is necessary to preserve the levels of nitrogen used within the laser engraver to purify the air used in said activities. On the other hand, the state of the optics must be monitored, as the hole through which the beam of light is issued because the quality of the beam and the performance of the cut depend on it. Depending on the type of system used, the lighting is different in all the artifacts, for which its quality is measured.

When someone is thinking of purchasing a laser engraver, they should take several aspects into account. The first is to know what material you are looking to work with, this is the most important thing since it varies depending on the technology. Secondly, the quality of the machine and its components.

Thirdly, the operators of the machinery must constantly check the rectification of the optical components and mainly the optical lens. These processes can make important differences within the temperatures, affecting the components that absorb it if it is very cold or hot.

Another aspect that must be taken into account is that details may appear in oxygen cutting, especially in steel because it can be caused by the output coupler or the lens, which are easily verified through scheduled maintenance.

The cooler

The temperature of the equipment can be regulated and controlled thanks to the existence of the screens arranged within its specifications for such purposes. In the same way, in this aspect, it is mandatory to always keep in mind that the cooler requires the use of refrigerant for the air conditioning of the laser engraver and to keep the performance of the machine in tune.

The temperature of the equipment can be regulated and controlled thanks to the existence of the screens disposed within its specifications for such purposes. In the same way, in this aspect, it is mandatory to always keep in mind that the cooler requires the use of refrigerant for the air conditioning of the laser engraver and to keep the performance of the machine in tune.

In addition, we give you technical support and make sure that you are 100% satisfied with your purchase and the use of your machine, we also have a quality guarantee for each component so you can be sure that your investment is in good hands.