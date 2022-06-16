If you don’t already know, NDIS stands for the National Disability Insurance Scheme. Do not mistaken it as a welfare system though – it is designed to help people get the support they need so that their skills and independence can improve over time.

There are many details regarding the NDIS and they can be a tad overwhelming, to say the least, what’s with the barrage of information available and how they are always changing in terms of eligibility and requirements.

Today, we’re going to focus on just one key thing – disabilities that are supported by the NDIS. Indeed, this should be the very first thing to know as it determines if it’s worthwhile for you to delve further into the scheme.

The thing is, it may not be as straightforward as you may think. Here’s why.

Disabilities that Immediately Qualify for the NDIS (List A):

To qualify, the NDIS specifically indicates that it has to be a disability that is caused by a permanent impairment. Such impairment may be intellectual, cognitive, neurological, sensory, physical, or psychosocial, among which includes:

Intellectual disability

Autism

Cerebral palsy

Genetic conditions which result in permanent and severe intellectual and physical impairments

Spinal Muscular Atrophies

Spinal cord or brain injuries resulting in paraplegia, quadriplegia or tetraplegia, or hemiplegia

Permanent blindness

Permanent bilateral hearing loss

Deaf blindness

Amputation

Conditions that May Require Further Assessment (List B):

While the above can be easily determined, there are some conditions that may not necessarily meet the definition at first glance but is nonetheless a form of disability:

Some types of intellectual disabilities

Chromosomal abnormalities e.g. Down syndrome, Prader-Willi and Charge Syndrome etc.

Neurological impairment e.g. Alzheimer’s dementia or Parkinson’s disease

Physical impairment like amputation, congenital absence of limbs and some form of arthritis

Speech or hearing impairments

A combination of the above

For these, further assessment may be required and “permanence” will be the key determinant i.e. if the impairment is going to be permanent.

You see, even when a condition or diagnosis can be permanent, the NDIS needs to be sure that the impairment is permanent too. If your impairment is temporary or still being treated, you may not be eligible. Likewise if there are other remaining treatment options. It is only when all available and appropriate treatment options are exhausted that the impairment is likely deemed permanent, thus eligibility for the scheme.

As you can see, navigating the NDIS is not as straightforward as you may think. Once your application is approved though, you can start receiving support services that will change your life immensely. It is important to choose an NDIS provider who aligns with your goals then, which again, is another challenge of itself.

You would want an NDIS provider that is:

Registered,

Has a support team that replies to your questions promptly, and

Has positive reviews from NDIS participants alike.

