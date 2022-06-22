Welding is in high demand in many different industries. The job possibilities for welders are virtually endless, yet to enter the field, those interested in becoming one must take instructional courses that prepare them to get a welding certificate and become an apprentice welder.

What courses are Necessary for Apprentice Welders?

Anyone interested in welding technician training must take various introductory courses that will introduce them to the welding field and the methods and materials used. Among the introductory courses prospective welders can expect to take are:

Introduction to welding, safety, and careers

Principles of welding

Gas metal arc welding (GMAW)

Shielded metal arc welding (SMAW)

Engineering and fabrication

Flux-cored arc welding (FCAW)

Gas Tungsten arc welding (GTAW)

Pipe welding

Welding applications

Some courses will have two parts that applicants must take successively to earn their welding certificate. First, Universal Technical Institute gives prospective welders the education and hands-on training they need to successfully finish an introductory training course, allowing training and graduation to occur in less than nine months. According to Universal Technical Institute (UTI) officials, students will get “the hands-on training needed to prepare for a flexible career in industries from automotive fabrication to aerospace.”

Apprenticeships generally require at least 144 hours of classroom instruction per year. Introductory programs will give students a feel for welding in various industries and start them on a career path to specialization. Once students attain their initial certificate, they can begin working as an apprentice welder, usually in less than a year from the time they enter a welding program. However, to advance into the journeyman phase and eventually become a full-fledged welder, students must take additional courses that give them additional information and training.

What About Advanced Training?

Once welders have completed all requirements of an apprenticeship, they can get advanced training that will allow them to specialize in an area of their choice. On-the-job training teaches welders how to do various tasks, while classroom training explains the reasons behind what they do. Generally, welders have two main routes to attain journeyman status. For example, some may choose to enter a formal journeyman welder education program that covers the same subjects as in an apprentice program but in a more in-depth manner covering advanced areas. Another route for more advanced education involves earning specialized certifications to help qualify individuals to become master welders.

What Kind of Industries Employ Welders?

Welding technician training prepares students to work in many different manufacturing capacities. “More than 49,000 job openings for welders are available yearly,” note UTI officials. “These jobs are in a wide range of industries like automotive, sheet metal, pipefitting, construction, mining and many more.”

Welding can be a viable career path for those who like to work with their hands. By getting the proper training and certifications, students can enter a career with a solid job outlook and learning potential. So, think about what do you want to do, and begin you training on time to build a strong and stable career in welding.