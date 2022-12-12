The future of cryptofolds is unprecedented. Yes, this is true. The world has witnessed it too. In the year 2021, bitcoin has shown massive growth. So many early investors became billionaires or millionaires out of their bitcoin investment. But, the asset, so unpredictably and unexpectedly, reduced in price drastically. From over $65,000 in 2021, bitcoin dropped to around $20,600 in 2022, as per the report of 7th November 2022.

But, investors are very much hopeful about the bright future of bitcoin. As per them, the volatility of the asset is pretty natural as it is a completely new asset that came into existence just a decade ago.

We must understand that bitcoin is much more than a normal trading asset. It is a currency that has utilization, in fact, in a new and effective way. So, its future depends on how many people take it by its features.

Let’s analyze some factors of bitcoin to understand its future scenario.

It is an attractive asset for short-term trading:

People are currently admiring bitcoin as a suitable asset for fruitful short-term trading. The volatility that is the reason for bitcoin’s unpredictability is also the reason behind it. As bitcoin keeps changing its price very frequently, investors are taking advantage to earn multiple profits. Well, the profit amount is not huge here, but cumulatively the figure is bigger if you compare it with a single long-term investment for the long run. Moreover, so many new trading platforms have come into the market, such as Yuan Pay Group software that is reliable and provides a convenient way of trading. Therefore you can say irrespective of bitcoin’s price movement in the future; it can be used like this to make money that will retain people with it.

It can act as a hedging currency:

Bitcoin has the quality to hedge financial inflation as well as stock market crash for its huge value that predictors are hopeful to see in the future. That can be true because of the increasing demand for bitcoin. The number of bitcoin that can exist is finite; that is 21 million, and now only less than 2 million are left to get into circulation. It is forcing the currency to make a shortage of supply in the market, which results in more demand.

Bitcoin can eliminate the need for a traditional banking system:

Decentralization, the main attraction point of bitcoin, offers people control over their own money and transfers funds without any third-party interaction, building a strong trust in people’s hearts. It especially happened due to the global financial crisis when people almost became trustless in the traditional banking system. Big companies and several banks have already started using bitcoin. In the upcoming future, as the world becomes more tech-savvy, we can believe that bitcoin can one day eliminate the need for the traditional banking system.

Experts’ prediction about bitcoin’s future:

The current Bitcoin price is about $20,600 as of 7t November 2022, after a prolonged decline over the previous few months. The price projection for BTC over the next few years is detailed below to help paint a picture of its long-term potential:

By the end of 2022: Bitcoin’s value has declined by about half in the previous two months due to the market’s general risk-off mood.

By the end of 2023: With this kind of momentum, Bitcoin’s price may climb back beyond $69k before the year’s end.

By the end of 2025: Some of the top altcoins may have greater usefulness than Bitcoin, but Bitcoin should still maintain its position owing to its ‘first mover’ reputation. As a result, we believe that Bitcoin’s value might rise to $80,000 by 2025.

By the end of 2030: More stores may start accepting Bitcoin as payment, as the rate of cryptocurrency acceptance shows no indications of slowing down. If it happens, Bitcoin’s price could easily hit $120,000 by 2030, much over the current $100,000.

Conclusion:

Therefore, you can see there are true reasons that would push bitcoin up in the future. Moreover, experts are hopeful about the future massive price gain of bitcoin. However, reality can only be seen at the right time.