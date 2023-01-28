Clear aligners are a popular alternative to traditional metal braces for straightening teeth. They work by using a series of custom-made, clear plastic aligners that fit snugly over the teeth. These aligners apply gentle pressure to the teeth, gradually moving them into the desired position. One of the key features of clear aligners is that they are virtually invisible, making them a popular choice for adults and older teenagers who are self-conscious about their appearance during orthodontic treatment.

If you’re looking for a discreet and convenient way to straighten your teeth, Eon Aligner may be the perfect solution for you. These clear aligners are virtually invisible, making them a great choice for adults and older teenagers who want to improve their smile without drawing attention to their orthodontic treatment. Plus, since the aligners are removable, you can take them out to eat, brush, or floss whenever you want, making it easy to maintain your oral hygiene and continue with your daily activities.

Eon Aligner can effectively treat a wide range of clear aligners treatable cases, including Crowding, Gapped teeth, Increased Overjet, Crossbite & Underbite, Open bite and Deep bite.

What are Clear Aligner Attachments?

Clear aligner attachments are small, tooth-coloured bumps that are bonded to specific teeth before the clear aligners are placed. They are made of dental composite, and are designed to act as handles for the aligner to exert force on the teeth. This extra force helps to move the teeth more quickly and efficiently, and can also be used to correct more complex cases.

When should Clear Aligner Attachments be used?

Clear aligner attachments are typically used in cases where the tooth movement required is more complex, or when additional force is needed to achieve the desired results. Some common situations where clear aligner attachments may be used include:

Closing gaps between teeth:

Attachments can be used to provide additional force to the teeth on either side of a gap, helping to close it more quickly.

Rotating teeth:

Attachments can be used to provide extra force to rotate a tooth that is out of position.

Leveling and aligning the bite:

Attachments can be used to provide additional force to level and align the bite, helping to correct open bites and crossbites.

Improving the overall aesthetics:

Clear aligner attachments can be used to improve the overall aesthetics of a smile, by providing additional force to certain teeth that need to be moved.

It’s important to note that clear aligner attachments are not suitable for every case, and their use will depend on the individual patient’s needs and the complexity of their tooth movement. Your orthodontist will be able to advise you on whether clear aligner attachments are suitable for your treatment.

How are Clear Aligner Attachments Applied?

Clear aligner attachments are applied to the teeth by your orthodontist. The process is typically done in-office and does not require any anesthesia. The attachments are bonded to the teeth using a special dental adhesive and a curing light to set them in place. Once the attachments are in place, the clear aligners are then placed over the teeth.

Are Clear Aligner Attachments Painful?

Clear aligner attachments are not typically painful, but some patients may experience some roughness on the teeth or tooth sensitivity during the first few days after the attachments are applied. This is normal and should subside within a few days. If the discomfort persists or becomes severe, it’s important to contact your orthodontist.

Final Verdict

Clear aligner attachments are a useful tool for orthodontists to address more complex cases and provide additional force to certain teeth during treatment. They are applied by the orthodontist and do not require any anaesthesia. It is important to note that clear aligner attachments are not suitable for every case, and their use will depend on the individual patient’s needs and the complexity of their tooth movement. Consult your orthodontist for advice if you’re considering clear aligner treatment.