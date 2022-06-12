Bitcoin is a digital currency used to send money over the internet. You can easily trade bitcoin for cash, gold, or any other things. It is one of the best methods of digital investment. Bitcoin is the biggest cryptocurrency, and its value is rising year by year. With the use of the bitcointrader2, cryptocurrencies have achieved an 85% success rate. The value of bitcoin reached over $64,000 in 2021. Bitcoin has more than 81 million users all over the world, and the number is still increasing.

Even though the bitcoin value is rising, it is also dropping back sometimes. In 2021 itself, bitcoin’s value dropped down to $30,000. Bitcoin is not made by any government agency, and if you face any loss in trading bitcoins the responsibility is yours. Certain factors cause the bitcoin price explosion. Some of the important factors are listed in this article.

Factors affecting the bitcoin price explosion

Several factors affect bitcoin. The price of bitcoin can rise to an unimaginable level and can also reduce its value to its lowest level. The factors play a major role in bitcoin’s price. Some of the important factors are the following.

Supply and demand for bitcoin

Supply plays a major role in the bitcoin price explosion. The bitcoin supply is limited to certain conditions. If the demand increases more than its supply, the bitcoin price will increase and vice versa.

Over nineteen million bitcoins have been made so far. It is said that the rest of the bitcoins will be mined by 2140. The rate of supply of bitcoin will be reduced when its value is going down.

The rise in popularity increases the bitcoin demand. An increase in demand will raise the bitcoin price and its supply. Many people have started using bitcoins for online transactions from different places. Bitcoin can be used to transfer currencies from one country to another with a little service charge. You can send money from anywhere in the world.

Cost of production and bitcoin algorithm

Bitcoins’ value depends on total production cost. The cost of bitcoin production is around $34,000.

Mining bitcoins is based on the bitcoin algorithm. If the algorithm is hard, it will increase the production time and cost by slowing down the overall production.

Number of competitors

Even though bit coins stand at the top among cryptocurrencies, there is a lot of competition. Many other cryptocurrencies give competition to bitcoin. This has reduced the usage of bitcoin in cryptocurrency markets and reduced its price. One of the main reasons for the bitcoin price explosion is the other cryptocurrencies. In 2017 bitcoin accumulated 80% of the total market value of cryptocurrencies. But in 2022 its share got reduced to 50% due to the increased number of other cryptocurrencies.

Regulation

According to World Economic Forum Global Future Council on Cryptocurrencies, there are no regulations for bitcoins and can be used in most of all countries. Bitcoin is not made by any government organization. The bitcoin investors have no protection as there is no regulation to secure their investment. Some countries like U.S and China have made certain regulations for bitcoins. Regulations are an important factor that will affect the bitcoin price. A good example of one such event is the decrease of bitcoin prices in China in 2019. The U.S has got a rise in bitcoin value by implementing some regulations in 2021.

Media coverage

Media plays a role in both decreasing and increasing the bitcoin value. With the help of the media, the investors will be able to get all the current details of bitcoins. Good news can promote bitcoin, but negative news can adversely affect its value. Even a single social media comment can affect the bitcoin value in many ways. Positive comments made by experienced and famous people can grow their value to the top.

Conclusion

Bitcoin is the highest cryptocurrency in this world. It is used by over 81 million people in the world, and the count is rising year by year. Currently, 1.3% of the world population owns bitcoin. The value of bitcoin changes from time to time due to different factors. Get some idea about the factors that cause the bitcoin price explosion from this article.