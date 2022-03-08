Emails that are returned as undeliverable are known as “bounced” emails. Getting a bounce email implies your message was not delivered to the intended recipient. Your email sending account’s reputation might be tarnished if it has a high email bounce rate. Emails may not be returned for a variety of reasons. They include both short-term and long-term factors.

Will my sender’s reputation suffer if I get a hard bounce?

A hard bounce may indeed have a bad influence on both your sender reputation and delivery rate. The good news is that you can fix it. Let’s take a deeper look at your sender status and how a hard bounce might harm it before learning how to fix it.

What is a reputation score for a sender?

Your user’s ISP assigns a sender reputation score, or another mailbox supplier, to determine whether you’re a reputable sender when you send an email.

Senders who get better marks are deemed more reliable and more likely to get in the recipient’s inbox. When an Internet service provider (ISP) assigns you a score, they consider a variety of factors. Here are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to this:

Bounce rates for emails (a rate of 2 percent or less is ideal)

A person’s online reputation

The reputation of a domain

Percent of times a spam trap is activated

Blocklist inclusion

Engagement of the recipient (or lack thereof

A recipient’s concerns about spam

The level of “spammy-ness” in your email’s body text and subject line.

Will my email’s deliverability be affected if I get a hard bounce back?

As we’ve seen, hard-bounced emails may hurt your sender rating. As a result, your Internet service provider may see you as a less-than-reputable sender. Therefore, your communication may be blocked or sent to the Spam folder by your Internet Service Provider (ISP).

In an email, deliverability is more critical than the delivery rate since it relates to the likelihood that your message will reach its intended destination. This will be more difficult if you have a history of sending emails that fail to get through the spam filter.

Your campaign’s return on investment (ROI) and the financial health of your firm might suffer when you fail to reach your recipient’s inbox.

What can I do in the future to avoid a hard bounce?

You can take several proactive steps to avoid a hard bounce and instead focus on engaging with your subscribers.

Invest in email validation services of the highest quality.

To improve the quality of your current mailing lists and databases, you may want to consider working with an email verification provider that uses a two-step verification process. You’ll be able to quickly drag and drop your current email lists onto the platform at the initial phase of verification.

The first step is to verify the email addresses on your existing lists. Email verification at the time of capture (email validation API) can maintain track of ongoing sign-ups and give you the information you need to weed out addresses that have not been validated.

Let’s imagine a new subscriber makes a clerical error while entering their email address, invalidating their account. Email verification throughout the collecting process can assist you in avoiding any future hard bounces by preventing that email address from ever appearing on your list.