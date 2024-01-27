Augmentin 625 Tablet belongs to the group of medicines called antibiotics. This medicine is used to treat various bacterial infections in the body. It works by killing infection-causing bacteria. It can be used in both adults and children.

Augmentin 625 Tablet Uses

Augmentin 625 uses include the following:

Respiratory Tract Infections: Augmentin 625 Tablet is effective in treating infections of the respiratory tract, including the lungs and airways.

Middle Ear and Sinus Infections: It is prescribed for bacterial infections affecting the middle ear and sinuses.

Skin and Soft Tissue Infections: Augmentin treats bacterial infections involving the skin and soft tissues.

Urinary Tract Infections: It is effective against bacterial infections of the urinary tract, including the bladder and kidneys.

Dental Infections: Augmentin is recommended for bacterial infections in the oral cavity, including dental abscesses.

Bone and Joint Infections: In cases of bacterial infections affecting bones and joints, Augmentin is a suitable antibiotic.

Composition of Augmentin 625 Tablet

Augmentin 625 Tablet contains the following components:

Amoxicillin (500 mg): Amoxicillin belongs to the class of antibiotics known as penicillins. It attacks the protective walls of harmful bacteria, making it easier for our body’s defences to defeat them.

Clavulanic Acid (150 mg): It is a beta-lactamase inhibitor. It helps prevent inactivation of the amoxicillin.

Side Effects of Augmentin 625 Tablet

The most common Augmentin 625 side effects observed include:

Diarrhoea (in adults)

Thrush (candida – a yeast infection of the vagina, mouth or skin folds)

Feeling sick (nausea)

Vomiting

Diarrhoea (in children)

Taking this medicine with food can help combat gastrointestinal side effects. If any side effects persist or worsen, contact your doctor regarding the same. Also, make sure to mention any existing diseases and other ongoing medications should also be before this medication is prescribed to you.

Dosing Instructions for Augmentin 625 Tablet

For adults and children weighing 40 kg or more, the typical dosage is one tablet three times daily.

Children under 40 kg, especially those aged 6 or below, should use Augmentin oral suspension or sachets.

Consult your doctor for guidance when giving Augmentin 625 Tablet to children weighing less than 40 kg, as these tablets are not suitable for those weighing less than 25 kg.

The dosage of Augmentin 625 Tablet may change based on individual factors such as the severity of the condition and response to treatment. It is important to follow the prescribed dosage and not exceed it without consulting your doctor.

If you or someone else takes an excessive Augmentin 625 Tablet by accident, it is essential to get immediate medical attention from your doctor or nearby hospital. Symptoms of an overdose include upset stomach and convulsions.

If you forgot to take Augmentin 625 Tablet, take it as soon as you remember. If the time for the next dosage is close, it is recommended to skip the missed one now and resume your regular dosage pattern.

Do not exceed your dosage without consulting your doctor.

Precautions While Taking Augmentin 625 Tablet

Do not take this tablet if you are allergic to amoxicillin, clavulanic acid, penicillin or any of the other ingredients of this tablet.

Do not take this tablet if you have ever had a severe allergic reaction to any other antibiotic. This can include a skin rash or swelling of the face or throat. •

Consult your doctor before taking this tablet if you are breastfeeding or pregnant.

Do not drive or operate machinery if you feel uncomfortable after taking Augmentin 625 Tablet.

Make sure to mention any existing diseases and other ongoing medications should also be before this tablet is prescribed to you.

Do not take this tablet if you have ever had liver problems or jaundice (yellowing of the skin) when taking an antibiotic.

Medicines to Avoid While Taking Augmentin 625 Tablet

Do not take these medicines while taking Augmentin 625 Tablet:

Allopurinol for Gout Treatment: The concomitant use of these medications may increase the risk of allergic skin reactions.

Probenecid for Gout Treatment: If you take these medications simultaneously, your doctor may adjust your dose of Augmentin 625 Tablet.

Warfarin to Help Stop Blood Clots: If you take these medications simultaneously, your doctor may recommend blood tests to monitor the effects.

Methotrexate to Treat Cancer or Rheumatic Diseases: Augmentin 625 may affect the action of methotrexate.

Mycophenolate Mofetil, a Medicine Used to Prevent the Rejection of Transplanted Organs: Augmentin may affect the action of this medicine.

Caution While Taking Augmentin 625 Tablet in Other Medical Conditions

Inform your doctor if you have any of the following conditions:

Glandular Fever: Augmentin 625 Tablet may not be suitable for individuals with glandular fever, also known as infectious mononucleosis. Using Augmentin during this viral infection can lead to a common side effect, such as a skin rash.

Taking Treatment for Liver or Kidney Problems: Augmentin contains components that are metabolised by the liver and excreted through the kidneys. If someone is undergoing treatment for liver or kidney problems, using Augmentin 625 may worsen these problems.

Augmentin contains components that are metabolised by the liver and excreted through the kidneys. If someone is undergoing treatment for liver or kidney problems, using Augmentin 625 may worsen these problems. Difficulty Passing Urine Regularly: The high doses of Augmentin 625 may cause crystalluria, and worsen the condition. It is recommended to ensure sufficient water intake to minimise the risk of crystalluria.

Special Dietary and Lifestyle Recommendations While Taking Augmentin 625 Tablet

Before considering taking the Augmentin 625 Tablet , it is highly recommended that you consult with your doctor to ensure that it is safe for you to use. Although it is easily available in many of the online pharmacies, seeking professional medical advice before consuming any medication is important.