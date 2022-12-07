Anxiety can be like a cold turkey. It can take over you and leave you feeling sick, nervous, and shaky. Anxiety is the most common mental illness, yet it can be difficult to characterize and diagnose.

Lakewood is one of the most exotic cities in Washington, United States. With a homeownership rate of 59%, it is home to reputed academic institutes and has over 24,069 households. With such a population, anxiety therapies are in high demand here. Opting for the best anxiety therapy lakewood can help relieve your long-held mental issues.

Understanding anxiety disorders is significant because these can be debilitating and impact a person’s life. People with such disorders often feel anxious, worried, and distressed. They may have trouble functioning socially or in the workplace. Read on to discover different types of anxiety prevalent in most people!1. Generalized Anxiety Disorder

It is a disorder primarily characterized by excessive worry about a specific thing. People with GAD may worry about their finances, health, or the well-being of their loved ones. This worry is often accompanied by physical symptoms such as shaking, sweating, and difficulty breathing.

GAD can harm a person’s quality of life and may lead to difficulties in work, school, or social relationships. 2. Panic Disorder

Recurrent and unexpected panic attacks mainly identify the panic disorder. During a panic attack, people may experience heart palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, trembling, and other physical symptoms. Panic disorder can be the reason for significant distress and interfere with daily activities.3. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or in short PTSD, is an acute mental health issue that can develop after fellows are exposed to a traumatic event, such as a natural disaster, a severe accident, a terrorist attack, war, or rape. People with PTSD may relive the event through flashbacks and nightmares, have difficulty sleeping, and feel detached or estranged from others. They remain irritable, anxious, and depressed.4. Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, also known as OCD, is a specific type of mental disorder in which people tend to have certain multiple unwanted thoughts, feelings, and sensations.

Obsessions are unwanted thoughts, images, or urges that repeatedly pop into your head. Compulsions are referred to as repetitive behaviors. They are an attempt to control or neutralize your obsessions.

For example, if you’re obsessed with germs, you may wash your hands repeatedly. Or, if you’re obsessed with safety, you may check the locks on your doors over and over again. Most people with OCD realize that their compulsions are irrational, but they can’t stop doing them. It’s essential to seek treatment for OCD as soon as possible.5. Social Anxiety Disorder

SAD is an intense fear of social situations that can cause significant distress and interfere with a person’s ability to function in their daily life. You must get the best anxiety therapy in Lakewood to deal promptly with traumatic or stressful life events.

The fear may be specific to certain social situations, such as public speaking, or it may be generalized to all social situations. People with SAD may avoid social situations or endure them with great anxiety and distress. SAD can significantly impact a person’s quality of life and lead to social isolation.

If you or your dear ones are facing such disorders or mental challenges, please search for online professional help that provides skilled and experienced therapists to handle all sorts of mental crises. Remember to check the site’s accreditation, license and clients’ reviews to ensure their authenticity and reputation.