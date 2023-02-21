Working from home was pretty uncommon until a couple of years ago. It was only available in certain situations to accommodate specific needs, such as emergencies or unpredictable events. However, the development of cutting-edge technologies has led to a complete transformation of the work culture.

The online working culture has gained momentum since the Covid-19 pandemic. With this type of working environment, companies, industries, and employees have reaped huge benefits, and employees have improved their overall work-life balance.

There are many opportunities these days that involve working from home. This includes everything from freelance writing and social media positions to working cam sites or running a blog. There are also many hybrid opportunities that involve partial remote working for an employer.

According to Gallup’s survey in 2022, the hybrid model work is expected to grow up to 81% by 2024. As per the FlexJobs survey, 68% of the respondents want to work completely remotely, while 32% agreed to a hybrid work model.

So, what are the current and future trends in remote work? Here we’ll discuss the common job opportunities on the market that attract thousands of remote workers around the world.

Hybrid Work Model

The hybrid work model was implemented to bring a balance between employees’ lives and business demands. It combines office and remote work and provides the best of both worlds by reducing business costs and keeping employees healthy, motivated, and happy.

Some of the jobs that foster a hybrid work model.

Social Media

There are multiple job titles you can acquire for working in social media in a hybrid environment. For instance, as a social media manager, you’ll be in charge of the customer satisfaction part while responding to and assisting customers through channels like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. Your job will involve helping in the creation of marketing campaigns, creating content and scheduling daily posts, organizing meetings, and building a bigger brand following.

Copyright: Corinne Kutz on Unsplash I License: CC0 Public Domain

Web Development

Becoming a web developer is another current and future career trend in today’s digital world. Web developers are the people who create the interactivity, functionality, and structure of the website based on clients’ requirements. Most web developers work from home, while some prefer the hybrid work model.

Team-Building Tools

Companies are starting to implement virtual team-building activities to boost team morale and help promote teamwork. The world of IT anticipates new and exciting virtual reality opportunities that will become widely acceptable and affordable.

Such tools are AR conferencing from Cisco, DingTalk from Alibaba, Gatheround, and many more.

Video-Based Communication

The popularity of video-based communication has increased among industries and has become one of the best strategies for encouraging collaboration, teamwork, and communication among employees.

Video-based communication is the core of remote work, involving software tools like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or Skype. The main objective of such a trend in the remote culture is to foster confidence and trust so that employees feel heard, acknowledged, and feel like part of the team.

Investment in Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity has become a priority for most organizations and industries since confidential and sensitive information can be accessed online while working remotely. Remote or hybrid working is a threat to data security, so businesses need to be compliant with the latest security trends and implement methodologies to reduce cyber-attacks.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the information security market will reach more than $366 billion in 2028. Countries like the USA have endured 46% of cyber attacks in 2020 alone, which is more than double compared to any other country.

RiskBased Security gave an insight into the data breach exposure to 22 billion records in 2021 and emphasized the importance of quality cybersecurity methods and protocols within the organization.

Copyright: Dan Nelson on Unsplash I License: CC0 Public Domain

Is It Effective?

Ten years ago, most employers rejected the idea of employees working from home regularly. One of the major concerns for most employers of such a working system was the loss of productivity. How would employees be productive if they were not under constant supervision and monitoring?

Well, they’ve been proven wrong with the latest trends. Remote work not only increases productivity but also allows employees to spend more time with their families and spend less time traveling to the office. The costs for gas and food are substantially lower, and they are not as easily distracted as in the office environment.

Keep Up With the Latest Trends

We can’t say for sure what the future holds, but we can be certain that working from home will be the preferred method in many industries. Fast Company predicts that virtual reality conferencing, mobile work tools, and remote work software will be dominating daily communication and will soon replace face-to-face meetings.

At the end of the day, we are here to adapt to these constant changes and see what the future holds.