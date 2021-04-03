Divorce cases involve five stages. From petition, response, to decree pronouncement, a successful divorce case must go through all these stages. Plus, the process itself can be difficult. Still more, it involves a lot of emotional as well as financial concerns.

However, understating the stages in a divorce will ease the load and give you the peace of mind you need to carry on with life. Remember, divorce isn’t the end of the road. Continue reading to understand the stages of divorce and how to handle issues within each stage.

The Petition

For a divorce proceeding to commence, the petitioner must send a divorce petition to the court. Here, you will state the reason for applying for a divorce. The reason must be based on an irretrievable breakdown of that relationship of yours. A petition n must state the real facts that make the marriage irretrievable. Things such as unreasonable behavior, desertion, years of separation, as well as adultery can be used.

The Response

After filing a petition, the court officials will send the copy to your partner. Here, your partner will be addressed as a respondent. The respondent will be required to fill in an Acknowledgement of Service form. This form should be returned within 7 days. In the form, the respondent should either agree with the allegations or deny.

Decree Nisi Application

The next step is the Decree Nisi application. This is known as the first Decree when it comes to divorce proceedings. To do this, you will need to submit an application form together with the statement that supports the content of that application.

Decree Nisi and the Costs Order

The next process involves decree Nisi and Cost order.

Here, the court will make a pronouncement in regards to the costs of the divorce. It will determine the party that will bear the costs of that divorce.

Both parties are allowed to attend all the court sessions (especially those involving the determination of the Decree Nisi). Here, you will have an opportunity to argue your case in regards to who should bear the cost of the divorce. The Decree Absolute must be pronounced before completing a divorce. You can only apply for the Decree Absolute after six weeks.

Decree Absolute Pronouncement

The pronunciation of the Decree Absolute is the last step. This pronouncement is only made after the court has received the Notice of Application regarding the Decree Nisi.

Hire a Good Lawyer

These steps are bound by strict timelines. To be on the safer side, hire a good divorce lawyer. With a divorce lawyer, you have an expert who understands these timelines. He/she understands how to meet them and fast-track your case. Select an experienced lawyer. You can get referrals from other professionals or friends. Select a competent lawyer for your divorce case.

Pro Tip: Hire the best divorce lawyer in Fort Bend County to help you with these steps and met the deadlines.

The Bottom-Line

Don’t let divorce overwhelm you. Of course, it can be complex and challenging. However, understanding how divorce works will make things easier for you. In particular, understanding the above divorce stages will remove pressure on your side.