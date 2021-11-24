Climate control during the hot summer months becomes essential to ensuring your comfort levels aren’t interrupted in your home when it’s sweltering hot outside. Windows in Edmonton play just as important of a role in the cooler months of the year when then elements of nature aren’t cooperating. While it’s tempting to continually have the air conditioner running non-stop, that can lead to increased energy bills at the end of each month. There are many varieties of windows available on the market, and some are better than others at keeping your home cool during the hottest months of the year.

What Are The Best Types Of Windows To Keep Your Home Cool?

One of the best ways to make sure your home is getting a good amount of air flowing through it is by choosing the right type of windows. Certain windows provide poor ventilation, and you’ll want to know what windows provide good ventilation so that your home isn’t a sweltering sauna in summer.

Double-Hung Windows

Because of the two sashes that you can move up or down on double-hung windows, it makes the amount of airflow very consistent. Sometimes people install awning windows above their double-hung windows to get even more cooling benefits for their homes.

Another nice thing about double-hung windows is that they boost the amount of natural light flowing through them. Natural light is not only an effective way to keep your mood boosted throughout the day but also a good way to highlight dark and dreary areas of your home that receive no light. Sometimes people get very creative with natural light by setting up mirrors in certain areas of their homes to reflect the light around the house.

Casement Windows

Casement windows are a very common type of window found in many homes. The way they function is through a hinge that allows them to be cranked, and that’s what opens the window. Casement windows are one of the best types of windows for every season of the year. They contain a large opening, and that makes them perfect for use in bigger parts of your home, such as the living room.

You’ll want to make sure that your casement windows come with screens so that you can keep your home protected against insects. If you’re wanting a standard and common window that will allow a lot of airflows and natural light into your home, you typically can’t go wrong with casement windows.

Bow Windows

For those that want to increase the natural light and airflow in their home while also boosting the aesthetic appeal, bow windows are a choice that will have people consistently making positive comments whenever they walk past.

Bow windows create a focal point on your home, and they are good to install in a part of your home that has a good view of the outdoors. These windows are also known as projectile windows because of how they extend outward from the home. If you’re wanting windows in Edmonton that provide a great deal of ventilation without having to turn on your air conditioner, bow windows are a good choice.

Window Treatments

While choosing the right window can go a long way in ensuring your home will remain cool through the summer, proper window treatments are another thing you’ll want to consider to make things even cooler. The powerful heat rays from the sun can make a house scorching hot, especially if your windows aren’t covered up from the sun glaring into them all day long. There are a variety of window treatments that you’ll want to consider for your windows.

Shutters

For those that aren’t too concerned about budget, shutters are a great way to have your room feeling much cooler. While they might be expensive, they are the best option to keep the heat from infiltrating your room. Shutters keep the heat out and provide you with a good deal of privacy from people walking past your home.

If you lift your shutters, you can reap the benefits of ventilation pouring into your home. You’ll also be able to easily take advantage of the natural light from the outdoors. Many people like to customize their shutters in order to make them match the style of the home. If you’re wanting to increase the resale value of your home, getting shutters is an effective way to do just that.

Curtains/Drapes

Another way to prevent the heat from barging its way into your home is to install some drapes or curtains over your windows. Something as simple as this can prevent nearly 33% of the heat gain from outdoors from getting inside your home. There are a variety of different patterns and prints that you can get for your curtains or drapes, and people like to exercise a little of their personality when they’re choosing them.

Awnings

Awnings look like a mini roof that surrounds your exterior window to prevent the glare and heat from pouring in. While awnings sometimes reduce the amount of natural light in a home, they can prevent up to 65% of the solar heat gain for homes that are facing the south, and 77% for homes that are facing the west. You might want to consider taking your awnings down in the winter because the reduction in natural light might have you using more heat.

Window Films

Some people also like to get window films to prevent the heat from getting into their homes. Window films reduce the glare from the sun and will prevent UV rays from getting in. The nice thing about window films is that they don’t obstruct the view of the outdoors. If you live in a climate where winters tend to drag out forever, then window films are a viable option.

Plants

When plants begin to enter their state of photosynthesis, they can alter the temperature of the Earth’s atmosphere. This results in an increased amount of water vapor in the air and it will make the climate feel a little cooler. Some scientists say that placing plants on window sills can lead to a cooler environment. Some of the plants you might want to consider getting are:

Fiddle leaf figs

Areca palm trees

Snake plants

Aloe vera plants

Pothole plants

Ferns

There are many things to keep in mind when you’re choosing your windows in Edmonton, and if you’re requiring assistance, consider reaching out to NorthTech Windows & Doors.