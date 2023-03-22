Did you know that an estimated 9 million cases of symptomatic flu occurred in the U.S. between 2021 and 2022?

A sore throat, in turn, is one of the flu’s most common symptoms. However, it can also be a sign of a common cold, strep throat, allergies, or a respiratory tract illness.

Regardless of what’s causing your or your loved one’s sore throat, some of the 3,000+ known essential oils may help. These plant extracts have properties that may be effective in providing relief.

Below, we’ve listed some of the best essential oils for sore throat that you ought to try, so read on.

Peppermint Essential Oil

Peppermint is a hybrid mint species, a cross between spearmint and watermint.

According to scientists, peppermint has antimicrobial properties. So, it’s no wonder its oil is a well-known treatment for throat inflammation. This can be helpful as swelling can cause or exacerbate sore throat pain.

Peppermint also contains natural menthol, a base ingredient for sore throat medications. People have also used it traditionally for colds and viral and fungal infections.

You can diffuse or apply diluted peppermint oil around your neck to help ease your sore throat.

Citrus Essential Oils

Citrus is a tree genus of popular species like bergamot, lemon, lime, and orange. Aside from being edible, these fleshy fruits also undergo extraction for their oils.

Experts say citrus essential oil contains about 400 compounds. These substances make them useful for personal health care, including sore throat relief. They may also help you feel more relaxed, calm, and cheerful when inhaled.

Eucalyptus Essential Oil

Eucalyptus is an evergreen tree native to Australia. Some of its traditional uses are for treating colds, coughs, and sore throats. People also gargle a concoction made from its fresh leaves to help with sinus infections.

As for eucalyptus oil, it may be helpful for those conditions as it has antiviral properties. So if your sore throat is from a virus, try diffusing or applying diluted oil to your neck or chest area. It may help fight off the virus, ease symptoms, decongest nostrils, or loosen phlegm.

Ginger Essential Oil

You may know about ginger tea’s soothing effects on stomach woes. However, the plant’s oil may also help ease common cold symptoms.

That effect may be due to the root crop’s anti-inflammatory properties. It may help ease throat swelling and the pain caused by constant coughing.

Like with all other essential oils, please don’t ingest ginger oil. Instead, only diffuse or apply its diluted version onto your skin.

Try These Essential Oils for Sore Throat Today

From peppermint to ginger, these are some of the essential oils for sore throat you should try. They may help fight off the germs causing your sore throat, or they may aid in relieving painful symptoms.

Just be sure to ask your doctor for advice first, especially on how to use essential oils. That’s even more important if you have environmental allergies or skin sensitivities.

