A complete map of the most important Pharaonic, Islamic, and Coptic historical archaeological attractions, museums, and the best places to visit in Cairo and Giza, Egypt.

Pharaonic Tourist attractions in Cairo

The Pyramids of Giza Great Pyramid of Giza Pyramid of Khafre Pyramid of Menkaure The Sphinx of Giza The Rosetta Stone The Boat Of Cheops Tombs of the Pyramid Builders Tomb of Queen Meresankh iii

Islamic Tourist attractions in Cairo

Manasterly Palace Harawi House Hosh al-Basha The Takeyya Mawlawiyya Al-Fustat City Bab Zuweila Wasila House Bayt Al Suhaymi Bayt al-Sinnari Zeinab Khatoun house Sabil-Kuttab of Qaytbay Sabil of Muhammad Ali Sabil Kuttab of Nafisa Al bayda Al Muizz Street Citadel of Saladin Sultan Al-Ghuri Complex House of Jamal al-Din al-Dhahabi Ali Labib House Abusir Bazaraa wikala Mosque of Sultan al-Muayyad Mosque of Ibn Tulun Al-Azhar Mosque Amr Ibn Al-Aas Mosque Al-Rifa’i Mosque Sultan Hassan Mosque Muhammad Ali Mosque Mosque of Abu al-Dhahab Al Hussein Mosque Mosques in Bab El-Wazir Mosques in Al Saliba Street Mosques in Al Khayama Street Qalawun complex Prince Taz Palace

Coptic Tourist attractions in Cairo

The Hanging Church The map of churches in Egypt Virgin Mary’s Tree

Museums in Cairo

Abdeen Palace Museum The Coptic Museum National Museum of Egyptian Civilization Grand Egyptian Museum The Egyptian Museum Cairo International Airport Museum Museum of Islamic Art Royal Carriages Museum Egyptian Textiles Museum Gayer Anderson Museum King Farouk Corner Museum New Administrative Capital Museum Manial Palace Museum Egyptian Agricultural Museum Egypt Papyrus Museum Islamic Ceramics Museum Umm Kulthum Museum Panorama October Museum

Activities in Cairo | Giza

Fagnoon Village Harraniya Weaving Village El Sawy Culturewheel Dream Park Giza Zoological Garden Al Horreya Garden Orman Garden Aquarium Grotto Garden Al-Azhar Park Japanese Garden International Garden Adrenalin Park

Places to Visit in Cairo | Giza

Khan El Khalili Pharaonic Village Tahrir Square Cairo Opera House Palace of Baron Empain Cairo Metro Cairo Tower The ancient neighborhoods of Giza The Sound and Light Show Egypt EMPC TV Talaat Harb Square

The Egyptian Museum:

Located in Tahrir Square in Cairo and what stages has it gone through so far. Explain the museum’s antiques and pharaonic collections in addition to ticket prices and daily visit dates and stages of development and interior and exterior design of the Egyptian Museum to begin your tour of Egypt’s most beautiful monuments.

The current Egyptian Museum is located next to Tahrir Square to the north, where it was originally in the Azbakia Garden in 1835 AD, and then moved Pharaonic antiquities to a special exhibition hall in the Citadel of Saladin.

The idea of building a large museum housing all ancient Egyptian antiquities began when French archaeologist Auguste Mariette thought of building a museum on the Nile in the Bolaq region, but Egypt was hit by floods and the Egyptian government decided at the time to move the antiquities to a room in the palace of Khedive Ismail in Giza governorate.

In 1902 AD, the Egyptian Museum was opened during the reign of Khedive Abbas Helmi II in Tahrir Square under the honorable archaeologist Gaston Maspero.

The electronic guidance device is rented inside the museum only for 25 Egyptian pounds per device by the museum management.

Free filming is allowed on certain days, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and Culture, while the price of personal photography with your mobile is 50 Egyptian pounds for Egyptians and tourists of all nationalities.

It is forbidden to film with a mobile or cameras in the Royal Mummies Hall and King Tutankhamun Treasure Room to preserve antiquities.

The use of cameras and flash is completely prohibited inside the Egyptian Museum for the preservation of antiquities.

You can get tickets directly at the ticket office at the entrance of the museum and the ticket office closes at 16:30

Details The Egyptian Museum:

Address: Tahrir Square, Giza.

Opening Hours: From 08:00 am to 18:00 pm (Summer), From 08:30 am to 17:00 pm (Winter)

Entrance Ticket for Adults: 200 EGP

Entrance Ticket for kids ” above the age of 6 to 12″: 100 EGP

Entrance Ticket for kids ” from 0 to 5″: Free

Tram Ticket: 5 EGP

Khan al-Khalili neighborhood:

The famous Khan al-Khalili neighborhood is located between Ataba Square, Al-Moezz Street and Al-Moski Street, where the neighborhood was used in the past as tombs for the Fatimids and was named after the saffron cemetery, but at the time Sultan Barqouq moved the graves.

The reason for naming the Khan al-Khalili neighborhood by this name is due to Prince Al-Khalili, who built a large house in which he received merchants and travelers, and he himself oversaw the transfer of cemeteries elsewhere, so it was named after him.

Khan al-Khalili neighborhood is home to the Mosque of Al-Hussein, as well as more than 20 archaeological mosques in the archaeological district and famous cafes such as Fishawi Café

Islamic Cairo

The old town of Cairo is also worth a visit because of its numerous mosques, especially the “Al Azhar” mosque, which is affiliated with a famous university. The Al Azhar Mosque is one of the supreme authorities for questions of Islamic faith.

Old City Cairo UNESCO World Heritage

In the east of the center is the old town, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979. Here, life simmers in the narrow streets of the partly dilapidated residential buildings. Shopping tour anyone? The world-famous “Khan EL Khalili” bazaar, where traders have been offering their goods for sale since the 14th century, is particularly bustling with business. To this day, the market offers locals and now increasingly tourists, spices, perfumes and clothing.

Christian Cairo

Located in the southern part are the oldest churches in Egypt, which still remind of the Christian history of Egypt. Most of the followers of the Coptic Church still live in this quarter. Probably the oldest church in which masses are still celebrated today is the “hanging church”, which got its name because of its solid design and attracts visitors from all over the world.

Cairo Life

Due to the explosive growth of the city, the housing shortage is great and the gap between rich and poor is widening more and more. For decades, the mausoleums of the cemeteries have served as homes for the poorest of the poor. Hard to believe? It’s unfortunately true.

Of course, the pyramids with the Sphinx are on the agenda on every visit to Cairo. Cheops (the oldest and highest on the plateau), Chephren (4500 years old) and the smallest Mykerinos pyramid together form one of the last 7 wonders of the world. How were the pyramids built? To this day, various theses try to explain their construction.

Visitors to Cairo have the opportunity to choose from a variety of restaurants and bistros (how about dining on one of the Nile boats that function as restaurants in a romantic atmosphere?) Cairo offers something for every budget, from street food (foul-felefal) to gourmet Restaurant.