Lakhs of students across India apply for the NEET exam every year. After vigorously preparing for months, students finally appear for the exam and eagerly wait for the results. That said, the NTA and MCC will soon announce the dates for NEET counselling 2021 after the declaration of the NEET 2021 result.

NEET counselling is expected to begin after the announcement of the NEET-UG 2021 in mid-October. Multiple rounds shall be conducted to allocate seats at the All-India (A.I.Q.) and state levels.

The All-India quota (A.I.Q.) allows 15% of total seats in every participating medical college. In comparison, 85% is reserved for the state medical colleges for students belonging to the respective state.

NEET Counselling Registration 2021

The registration for NEET-UG counselling 2021 will likely begin in October, marking the commencement of the first round of counselling.

The registration takes place in the online mode.

To complete their registration successfully, the candidates must have their NEET UG application number, date of birth, name and roll number.

The process concludes after completing the ‘Choice Filling’ option during final submission.

Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2021

Here is a list of documents that you need to carry during NEET counselling 2021, to successfully get admission to the MBBS programme –

MBBS application form

NEET Hall Ticket

NEET Score card

NEET Rank card

D.O.B. certificate

Provisional Seat allotment/Call Letter

Mark sheet & Passing certificates – Both 10th and 12th

Copy of domicile certificate

PUC marks card & passing certificate

ID proof of parents

Medical fitness certificate

Character certificate from recently attended university

Migration and transfer certificate from recently attended university

NEET Counselling 2021 Dates

While the dates for NEET counselling in 2021 have not been announced yet, an estimate of the expected schedule has been given below –

Event Particulars Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Registration/Payment October-end Mid-November Early December Choice Filling October-end Mid-November Early December Seat Allotment Early November November-end December-end Provisional Result Early November November-end N/A Allotment Result Early November November-end December-end Reporting Date for Colleges Allotted Mid-November Early December December-end

Eligibility Criteria for NEET Counselling 2021

Only NEET-qualified candidates can apply for the counselling

Jammu & Kashmir candidates aren’t eligible to participate in All-India NEET counselling unless they provide their assent

Candidates must be registered on the MCC website for NEET 2021 counselling

All qualified candidates are eligible to participate in the AIQ counselling for deemed universities.

NEET Counselling Process

MCC will conduct the counselling for NEET-UG 2021 in the last week of October on its official website. There shall be two rounds of NEET counselling for AIQ seats, followed by a mop-up round for deemed/central universities alongside ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER.

The stepwise process for the same is as follows-

Step 1: Registration for MCC NEET and make the payment

Step 2: Undertake choice filling & locking for NEET 2021 counselling

Step 3: Candidates will be allotted their seats, followed by the announcement of results for round 1

Step 4: Candidates must report to the medical/dental college after completion of the first round

Step 5: The authorities will later release a notification regarding vacant seats for round 2

Step 6: Registration and choice filling for round 2

Step 7: Seat allotment and announcement of results for round 2

Step 8: Candidates must report at the allocated medical college.

Conclusion

After downloading your NEET 2021 results from the official website, you will be required to register for the NEET 2021 counselling by visiting the MCC’s official website and entering your details, as asked.

Please make sure you enter the required information correctly, before making the payment.