Lakhs of students across India apply for the NEET exam every year. After vigorously preparing for months, students finally appear for the exam and eagerly wait for the results. That said, the NTA and MCC will soon announce the dates for NEET counselling 2021 after the declaration of the NEET 2021 result.
NEET counselling is expected to begin after the announcement of the NEET-UG 2021 in mid-October. Multiple rounds shall be conducted to allocate seats at the All-India (A.I.Q.) and state levels.
The All-India quota (A.I.Q.) allows 15% of total seats in every participating medical college. In comparison, 85% is reserved for the state medical colleges for students belonging to the respective state.
NEET Counselling Registration 2021
- The registration for NEET-UG counselling 2021 will likely begin in October, marking the commencement of the first round of counselling.
- The registration takes place in the online mode.
- To complete their registration successfully, the candidates must have their NEET UG application number, date of birth, name and roll number.
- The process concludes after completing the ‘Choice Filling’ option during final submission.
Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2021
Here is a list of documents that you need to carry during NEET counselling 2021, to successfully get admission to the MBBS programme –
- MBBS application form
- NEET Hall Ticket
- NEET Score card
- NEET Rank card
- D.O.B. certificate
- Provisional Seat allotment/Call Letter
- Mark sheet & Passing certificates – Both 10th and 12th
- Copy of domicile certificate
- PUC marks card & passing certificate
- ID proof of parents
- Medical fitness certificate
- Character certificate from recently attended university
- Migration and transfer certificate from recently attended university
NEET Counselling 2021 Dates
While the dates for NEET counselling in 2021 have not been announced yet, an estimate of the expected schedule has been given below –
|Event Particulars
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Registration/Payment
|October-end
|Mid-November
|Early December
|Choice Filling
|October-end
|Mid-November
|Early December
|Seat Allotment
|Early November
|November-end
|December-end
|Provisional Result
|Early November
|November-end
|N/A
|Allotment Result
|Early November
|November-end
|December-end
|Reporting Date for Colleges Allotted
|Mid-November
|Early December
|December-end
Eligibility Criteria for NEET Counselling 2021
- Only NEET-qualified candidates can apply for the counselling
- Jammu & Kashmir candidates aren’t eligible to participate in All-India NEET counselling unless they provide their assent
- Candidates must be registered on the MCC website for NEET 2021 counselling
- All qualified candidates are eligible to participate in the AIQ counselling for deemed universities.
NEET Counselling Process
MCC will conduct the counselling for NEET-UG 2021 in the last week of October on its official website. There shall be two rounds of NEET counselling for AIQ seats, followed by a mop-up round for deemed/central universities alongside ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER.
The stepwise process for the same is as follows-
Step 1: Registration for MCC NEET and make the payment
Step 2: Undertake choice filling & locking for NEET 2021 counselling
Step 3: Candidates will be allotted their seats, followed by the announcement of results for round 1
Step 4: Candidates must report to the medical/dental college after completion of the first round
Step 5: The authorities will later release a notification regarding vacant seats for round 2
Step 6: Registration and choice filling for round 2
Step 7: Seat allotment and announcement of results for round 2
Step 8: Candidates must report at the allocated medical college.
Conclusion
After downloading your NEET 2021 results from the official website, you will be required to register for the NEET 2021 counselling by visiting the MCC’s official website and entering your details, as asked.
Please make sure you enter the required information correctly, before making the payment.
