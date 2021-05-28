If your home or building is not connected to the municipal sewage system, a domestic water treatment plant is required. Rural areas often face this problem. Home wastewater treatment systems are available in a variety of styles, but they all perform the same function; the waste is removed, filtered, and treated, then disposed of. How much does a septic system cost, anyway?

Septic System Type

You choose the type of septic system you want based on its cost, effluent treatment mechanism, and leach field size. Anaerobic and aerobic septic systems are the two most common types.

A septic tank using anaerobic bacteria decomposes waste and produces water. Waste is transported by pipes from the home to the septic tank and from the tank to the leach field. The cost of installation can range between $2,000 and $5,000.

Aerobic septic systems decompose waste inside a septic tank using bacteria. In the septic tank, oxygen can be provided by means of a timer and motor. The wastewater is better treated and it can be used for irrigation. Additionally, the system requires a smaller leach field than anaerobic systems. Septic system installation for aerobic systems can cost up to $26,000.

Septic Tank Types

How much does a septic tank cost? The type of tank will determine this:

Concrete Septic Tanks.

If properly constructed and maintained, concrete septic tanks are extremely durable and can last 30 years or more. In addition to their durability, these tanks are the most popular, with prices ranging from $1,200 for a 1,000-gallon tank to $1,800 for a 1,500-gallon tank. Plastic Septic Tanks.

A lightweight design makes polyethylene septic tanks extremely easy and cost-effective to install. These can, however, crack or break when they receive a lot of pressure, and some states do not allow them. A 1000-gallon tank costs $1,100 while a 1,500-gallon tank costs $2,100. Fiberglass Septic Tanks.

Aside from being light and easy to install, fiberglass septic tanks are also relatively inexpensive. Algae grow less on their nonporous surface. They don’t crack like concrete septic tanks because they don’t contract or expand. 1000-gallon tanks cost approximately $1,600, while 1,500-gallon tanks cost $2,000.

Other Factors

Septic system engineers analyze the results of your soil test to design the best septic system for your home. An experienced septic contractor uses the plan to construct an efficient, durable, and compliant septic system. Septic system design quotes can be obtained from local septic companies. Keep your septic system maintained regularly to prevent it from breaking down. The sludge and floating scum in a septic system should be pumped every three years. Septic systems that are well-maintained will last longer. Inspecting a septic system could cost as much as $420, and pumping it could cost as much as $300.