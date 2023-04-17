Are you struggling to shed those extra pounds? Have you tried everything, but nothing seems to work? Then this piece of news could be music to your ears — Wegovy is the brand name for the weight loss drug semaglutide, a promising new medication if you are struggling with obesity. However, being a relatively new drug, the longer-term effects are still unknown.

What are the alternatives to Wegovy? Bariatric surgery in Mexico, for example, provides a permanent and far more affordable solution (if you are not covered for Wegovy by insurance). Although there are risks and complications associated with weight loss surgery, it has a high success rate when performed by an experienced board-certified surgeon.

Maybe you have been considering bariatric surgery as a treatment option and now feel unsure if the weight-loss drug Wegovy might be a safer and easier option. Read on to find out what you should consider before using Wegovy.

What Is Wegovy?

The FDA recently approved a new medication called Wegovy, also known as semaglutide, for adults with obesity. Wegovy works by mimicking the effects of a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). GLP-1 helps regulate appetite and food intake.

By mimicking the effects of GLP-1, Wegovy reduces appetite and increases feelings of fullness, which makes it easier to control your food intake. Wegovy is an injectable medication that is self-administered once a week at home. It has been proven effective in helping individuals lose weight and improve their overall health.

Benefits of Wegovy

In a study conducted by the FDA, individuals taking Wegovy lost an average of 12.4% of their body weight compared to those taking a placebo. Wegovy is intended for people with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher or people with a BMI of 27 or higher with at least one weight-related medical issue.

One of the biggest benefits of Wegovy is that it can help regulate food intake by making you feel fuller after a meal — and evidence suggests it aids cardiovascular disease in patients who are obese. In addition to weight loss, Wegovy has been shown to improve other health metrics, such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and may reverse type 2 diabetes. Additionally, there is a smaller chance of suffering from hypoglycemia (low blood sugar as a side effect when compared to traditional weight loss medications.

Negatives of Wegovy

Risks and Side Effects — However, like any medication, Wegovy does come with risks.

Three common side effects of Wegovy are:

Nausea and vomiting Diarrhoea Abdominal pain.

These side effects usually resolve within a few weeks. However, there is also a risk of pancreatitis, a potentially life-threatening condition. If you experience severe abdominal pain that does not go away, seek medical attention immediately.

As with any medication, it is important to discuss the risks and benefits of Wegovy with your healthcare provider. They can help you determine if Wegovy is right for you and monitor you for any potential side effects. In addition to medication, a healthy diet and regular physical activity are important for weight loss and overall health.

Cost — Another huge consideration is the ongoing cost of using Wegovy. Research has shown that once Wegovy is stopped, appetite returns to normal, and a high percentage of individuals put most, if not all, of the weight they lost back on. If your insurance does not cover Wegovy, it can cost over $1,000 per month.

The cost is not covered by insurance unless it is for the treatment of diabetes. In just 5 months this would have paid for weight loss surgery in most cases if they chose bariatric surgery in Mexico.

The Take Away

Before taking Wegovy, it’s crucial to carefully evaluate the risks and benefits of the medication and consider your individual circumstances. Additionally, it is advisable to have a blood test before starting any weight loss medication to help rule out any underlying health conditions.

Wegovy might not be the best overall choice for long-term control of your weight, and you might be better off opting for bariatric surgery. One thing is certain, this is not a “magic” injection, and it’s only a weight loss or weight management solution for as long as you continue to use it, which might be unsustainable for many.