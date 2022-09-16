It is no surprise that many people like to go big when it comes to wedding celebrations. The extravagant preparations can get quite expensive, and more often than not, overshoot the decided budget for the wedding. So, what can one do when they face this problem? Simply apply for a wedding loan and get all the expenses covered!

If you are wondering whether applying for this loan is worth it, take a look at how applying for a wedding loan can be of great help in case the wedding expenses are over budget:

A wedding loan can be used to fund numerous expenses

Those organising a wedding have to cover numerous bills. Considering the wedding’s photography, decoration, catering, venue, jewellery, and more – the expenses can be endless! Now, some might not prefer draining their hard-earned savings all at once to fund these expenses. One effective solution can be to apply for a personal loan to cover these wedding expenses. The funds from a wedding loan have no restriction on their end usage so whether it is that designer lehenga or that pre-wedding photoshoot, you can fulfil all your wedding dreams seamlessly.

The loan can be paid off over a flexible tenure

Most financial institutions offer a period of up to five years for repaying a wedding loan in Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs). This gives a wedding loan borrower ample amount of time to comfortably make EMI payments and clear off the loan without any financial hassles. While some borrowers prefer to repay the loan in a short repayment tenure, others might prefer a long one depending on their budget.

This loan will help avoid liquidating any assets

A lot of people choose to liquidate a couple of their assets to arrange funds for their wedding expenses. However, liquidating assets might not be an ideal move. For instance, redeeming investments such as recurring deposits or fixed deposits before their dates of maturity can result in additional charges. Instead of doing this, one could apply for a wedding loan to arrange for the finances required.

Borrowers get instant access to required funds

During a wedding, it is quite normal to face sudden expenses. This is not a problem for those applying for wedding loans since lenders offer quick approvals for such loans. An individual can apply for a personal loan online and arrange for the cash immediately.

Lenders offer competitive interest rates for wedding loans

Before applying for any loan, it is essential to focus on the personal loan interest rate that the lender is offering. This is because interest rates can significantly impact the monthly instalments of the loan. One advantage of wedding loans is that lenders offer competitive interest rates to borrowers, especially if you have a good credit score.

While considering whether to opt for a wedding loan, some borrowers might be worried about being able to afford the loan. This is why most lenders make a personal loan EMI calculator available on their websites where borrowers can easily find out about the monthly instalments of their loan beforehand. They can also make changes in the three fields of the calculator – loan amount, interest rate, and repayment tenure – to arrive at a suitable EMI value.