Traditionally, the cowboy hats mainly got used for protecting cattlemen, ranchers, and others from the scorching sun rays and other harsh elements, such as a strong wind. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t use this hat to make a stunning fashion statement. Today, cowboy hats are available in a wide range of styles. And that can make it challenging for you to decide which hat to choose and add to your hat collection. If you resonate with this thought, this article can help you.

The different cowboy hat styles

You can recognize the cowboy hat style by the way its brim gets shaped and crown gets creased. And it’s your style preference that will dictate the style you choose. However, the crown crease is also something that can impact the ease with which a person can manage the hat while putting it on and removing it. Some of the prominent cowboy hat styles include:

Cattleman – This is exactly what the typical cowboy hat looks like. It has a center crease and two on the sides in addition to a curled brim.

– This is exactly what the typical cowboy hat looks like. It has a center crease and two on the sides in addition to a curled brim. Brick – The hat crown comes with a flat rectangular top and square edges on the brim.

– The hat crown comes with a flat rectangular top and square edges on the brim. Gus – It is slightly similar to the cattleman variant other than a high crown which is forward sloping.

– It is slightly similar to the cattleman variant other than a high crown which is forward sloping. Pinch front – This hat has a soft teardrop or a sharp diamond-shaped crown and has two dimples on both sides. It also has a curved brim.

– This hat has a soft teardrop or a sharp diamond-shaped crown and has two dimples on both sides. It also has a curved brim. Gambler – It’s also known as the “Telescope” that comes with a flat, low crown and has a spherical indent at the top. The brim is flat and wide.

– It’s also known as the “Telescope” that comes with a flat, low crown and has a spherical indent at the top. The brim is flat and wide. Tom mix – It is also called the “10 Gallon Hat” and the “Montana.” The crown is similar to Gus but is taller and gives a dramatic effect. It has a curled brim.

– It is also called the “10 Gallon Hat” and the “Montana.” The crown is similar to Gus but is taller and gives a dramatic effect. It has a curled brim. Fedora – The hat comes with a teardrop crown and indents on the sides and top. The brim is slightly curled.

– The hat comes with a teardrop crown and indents on the sides and top. The brim is slightly curled. Open crown – It has a loose crown that has no dimples. It also has a round and flat brim.

You can also find several other styles in the cowboy hat domain. Some of the styles are more popular and loved by hat enthusiasts.

Wearing your cowboy hat in the right way

You can wear the cowboy hat in different ways. It usually depends on if you are wearing the hat for pleasure or for any business purpose. For instance, if you have decided to sport a hat similar to a cowboy or a rancher, make sure that the sweatband is connected to the forehead and sits well right atop the ears and eyebrows. The other stylish way to sport this popular look is by propping the cowboy hat slightly further. However, you need to remember that it is possible to get blown off by the wind. The hat can also fall off if you are on horseback. Hence, it’s your preference that will decide the way you sport your cowboy hat.

What can you wear with your hat?

When it comes to fashion, the cowboy hat is a celebrated accessory. Today, you can wear the hat with any stylish outfit and make a fashion statement. Conventionally, the cowboys and the ranchers would sport this hat with the button-up shirts and t-shirts. If you want, you can wear this hat with your cowboy boots and a pair of blue jeans, and that will make you look classy. Today, women prefer to sport this hat with their dresses at a wedding as well. The options are unlimited.

How to choose the correct hat that suits your face?

Usually, the cowboy hats look good on any person who wears them with confidence. However, if you don’t know which hat type will look good on you, then you need to do your research. You can check out the different styles to check which variant flatters your face the most. You must follow one rule that the hat’s brim crease needs to be even with your face. Some people either love a wider or a narrower brim. It all depends on your personal choice.

The famous cowboy hat variants for women

Do you have long hair? And are you thinking about how you can sport the cowboy hat? If yes, then you can wear any hairstyle with a hat. Some of the cowboy hat styles that are popular with women include:

Fedora

Pinch Front

Open Crown

You can experiment with multiple hairstyles when you want to sport the cowboy hat. You can choose anything from a braid, low ponytail to the pulled-back looks. Irrespective of your curly, wavy, or straight hair, you can also keep it open when you opt-in for a cowboy hat.

These are some valuable guidelines that you should keep in mind when wearing a cowboy hat. It will ensure that you don’t commit a fashion disaster and look classy and smart in your hat.