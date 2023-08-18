While people are cutting the cord and switching to online streaming services, telecommunication companies are keeping up with this tendency. They follow their audiences, trying to provide the best viewing experience possible. Due to that, Albanian content consumers can watch their native TV almost anywhere, as long as they have an Internet connection and a compatible device.

To put it simply, technological development makes it possible to watch Albanian IPTV channels outside Albania. As a result, moving to another country or traveling throughout the USA or Canada becomes simpler and more convenient. Let’s explore how TVALB lets consumers watch TV shqiptare through the Internet.

TVALB to Deliver Albanian TV to the USA and Canada

TVALB is an Albanian-American streaming platform created to deliver Albanian TV channels to customers in the United States and Canada. Consequently, Albanians can leave the country but stay connected to it by watching news, national programs, and shows.

The company was founded in 2006 by FTAmarket, and since that time, TVALB has been providing the Albanian diaspora with native Albanian TV in the USA and Canada.

Viewers who obtain a subscription to TVALB enjoy popular channels streamed in Albania, Kosovo, and Montenegro, such as Artmotion, Tring, Kujtesa, and DigitAlb. TVALB is the only service authorized to stream DigitAlb content to viewers in America and Canada.

Also, the platform delivers around 2000 worldwide channels. So, viewers have a plethora of content at their disposal.

TVALB works across multiple devices, including Smart TVs, mobile phones, and computers. Two subscription options are available so that a viewer can choose the suitable one.

But what makes it possible to watch Albanian channels in the USA and Canada? The answer is the technology TVALB utilizes. IPTV/OTT bypasses traditional cable or satellite connections. Let’s speak about that in detail.

How Is It Possible to Watch Albanian TV Channels Outside Albania?

To deliver video content through the Internet, developers created the IPTV/OTT technology. IPTV refers to Internet Protocol Television, while OTT stands for Over-the-Top.

IPTV and OTT are quite similar, but there is a slight difference. OTT utilizes a public internet connection, and IPTV requires a private network, such as WAN or LAN.

What are the perks of video delivery with the help of IPTV/OTT?

IPTV/OTT transmits various content formats, including VOD (video-on-demand), TV programming, catch-ups, and live streams. Online content consumption has become increasingly popular thanks to the VOD format. It refers to videos available at any time and on any device.

Watching TV programming has also become easier because of the catch-up feature. Viewers can watch TV shows aired on a fixed schedule later in the day. There is no more need to worry about missing your favorite program. The catch-up feature will let you watch it later anyway.

Another opportunity that IPTV/OTT brings to viewers is the ability to view content on any device, including TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. People don’t need to invest in new gadgets, and families can use the same platform but watch different videos simultaneously.

As a result, IPTV/OTT brings many amazing benefits to viewers and companies as well. Consumers take advantage of freedom and flexibility while companies deliver videos to viewers across the world.

Final Thoughts

The IPTV/OTT technology makes it possible to watch video content anywhere people want. There are so many platforms streaming various content that viewers simply need to find what they want and subscribe. And for those who opt for Albanian TV in the USA and Canada, there is TVALB, european Albanian TV app alternative – NimiTV