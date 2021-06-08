Hair fall is one of the most common problems we all face when we age.

While it’s common to face hair fall when we age, hair fall during young age, or when you are in your 40s, it may be due to your diet.

But wait, how is diet related to hair fall?

Well, our body needs vital vitamins and supplements for hair growth. And if we are deprived of these vitamins and supplements then it may result in hair fall.

So today, I will be sharing my top 7 favorite vitamins and supplements for growing your hair long.

I find that these supplements and vitamins do boost your hair growth.

So let’s get started:

#1. Vitamin E

The #1 vitamin is vitamin E.

Vitamin E is essential for hair growth because it is ideal for using on a healthy scalp and healthy hair.

It also has natural antioxidants that could assist with maintaining hair growth.

Its antioxidant properties could also aid in reducing the amount of oxidative stress and free radicals that cause the hair follicle cells in a person’s scalp to break down.

Vitamin E helps in preventing hair loss, and also vitamin E helps to replenish shine that the hair loses as a result of damage.

#2. Vitamin b-complex

Vitamin b-complex is excellent for keeping your hair strong, prevent hair loss and excessive hair fall, and it boosts hair growth. When you take vitamin B, make sure that you are drinking a lot of water because vitamin B is water-soluble, so it would really help!

#3. Zinc

Zinc prevents hair thinning and hair loss.

Zinc also helps in regulating your hormone levels, so it prevents hair loss furthermore.

Zinc plays an essential role in our body and DNA production, leading to better and improved hair growth.

It also helps to eradicate the presence of dandruff on your scalp.

#4. Iron

It has been said that iron deficiency can cause hair loss because when you don’t have enough iron, your body cannot produce the hemoglobin in your blood.

Hemoglobin carries oxygen for the growth and repair of the cells in your body, including the cells that stimulate hair growth.

Also, iron carries oxygen to the roots for all-over hair growth and the wellness of your hair.

Iron is probably one of the best and most essential vitamins that I cannot miss out on every month.

But you should consult your doctor with it before you take iron supplements.

#5. Biotin

Biotin is probably one of the most famous and popular vitamins for hair growth. Biotin helps hair production.

Biotin is also great for thickening of the hair, and it also prevents hair loss.

It improves hair growth and helps with inflammation, and not only does it promote hair growth. But also it makes your nails grow long fast and also it makes it stronger as well.

Conclusion

So, this is our list for top 5 supplements for hair loss.

We hope this list will helps you. But these are direct supplements and you should not take them without consultation with doctor.

