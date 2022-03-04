Viaplay is a video streaming application with more than 30 productions. It is working with the publications and acquires the films to offer on the OTT platform. There is acquiring of different independent movies straight through the production companies. But, it is worth to remember that viaplay is a free application offering different streaming services. If you want to take benefit of free videos, then you need to check the functionality of viaplay gratis on your device.

You can check the application’s compatibility with your personal computer or mobile phone. Then, it will allow you to take advantage of your favorite movies and series at home. All you need to do is register with creating an account on the application. As a result, you are ready to start watching movies on your compatible devices. Besides it, you can also cancel the subscription to the app whenever you want.

In order to get the benefit, learning about the functionality of your device plays a vital role. Choosing the standard package will provide the best functions and access to different streams. So, let us look at the functions of the standard package on your laptop or tablet.

Rewind live

The viaplay application offers a live rewind function on the users’ devices. If you miss something and want to see the match goal again, then it is a worthy function. On some devices, the users will get an opportunity to rewind the live match goal.

Remember that you can rewind it for a maximum of 4 hours. If you do it for more than 4 hours, then you have to wait till the live broadcast ends. Then, the users can only replay the sports video to watch what they have missed. So, you can say it is a fantastic function of viaplay on some devices.

Replay videos after 48 hours

The next feature on the Viaplay is replay within 48 hours. The users are provided with an opportunity to watch all the sports 48 hours after the broadcast. You can select the specific part of the sport that you want to watch afterward.

The users have to remember they can start watching the repeated broadcast 48 hours after the end of the live broadcast. If you miss it, then it will disappear from the application. Apart from it, there is no need to take any other subscription for replaying the video after the given time.

Change subtitles

When you choose viaplay gratis 3 månader, you are provided with an additional feature depending on the device. You can change the subtitles of all movies and series in another language. It is beneficial for the online web series or movies available in global languages.

Note that the live sports broadcast or documentaries do not have subtitles. For other series, the users have to disconnect from the Chromecast to change the subtitle. The language selection is only possible after disconnecting the device from the Chromecast. As a result, there is again starting of the casting on your device.

Offline watching of videos

You can download many movies on your mobile phone or tablet from the streaming site. However, the storing of the content is in the internal storage of your device. For this purpose, you have to pick a mobile phone or tablet with a large storage capacity for offline watching.

The users should learn that they cannot move the content from the internal storage to the SD card. Internal storage is the only option available to watch offline videos and movies. So, checking the function compatibility on the mobile phone is essential.

Renting and buying

Viaplay application has a separate store section. In the store section, the users can find movies for the rental and purchase motive. They will not get the rental movies in the subscription package. The rental movies are available only for 48 hours after the buying confirmation. So, you can watch them numerous times.

However, the purchasing of the movies is only possible with the creation of an account. After the buying, the users can delete their account on the video streaming application. Note that iPhone devices do not have storage capacity. Therefore, you have to read and follow the steps to rent a movie on Apple devices.

Starting the new episode

In most devices, the starting of the next episode is automatic. When you are watching a TV show, there is automatic playing of the episodes when the previous one ends. Of course, you can turn off the option in the settings if you want. There is a separate profile provided to do the same.

The users have to choose the profile they want and then add the function on or off. Then, they can use the function on different devices for the watching of the next episode automatically. So, it is beneficial for you to know about the function while picking the correct device for the automatic playing of episodes.

Multi-audio at viaplay application

If a kid is watching the videos on the platform, then you will turn on the multi-audio feature. In the feature, they can change the spoken language of the characters. It is similar as you can change the subtitles while watching the series. Remember, you have to check the compatibility of the device for getting the benefit of the multi-audio option.

For the change in the audio, you have to disconnect the device from Chromecast. Then, it will allow the users to change the spoken language according to the requirements. After it, they can start the casting of the videos on the online platform. You have to know about the feature to benefit from the viaplay video streaming site.

Conclusion

In this way, the checking of the functionality of the viaplay is essential for playing the videos. You have to pick the compatible device for taking the benefit of the video streaming application. Ensure that you collect the correct and accurate information about the video streaming applications and their functions.